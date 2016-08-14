Preview: Diamondbacks at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are about to embark on another long road trip, and a little momentum gained from a three-game sweep would be welcome. The Red Sox will try to pull off that sweep and clinch a winning record on the six-game homestand when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the interleague series finale on Sunday.

Boston will play 30 of its final 46 games on the road, beginning with an 11-game trip that will pit it against teams it is challenging for playoff spots in the American League – Cleveland, Baltimore and Detroit – and looked ready to fall out of the race after dropping two of three to the New York Yankees earlier in the week. The Red Sox are bouncing back by getting the league-best offense back in gear and pounded out 15 runs and 19 hits in taking the first two from Arizona. The Diamondbacks won four straight while allowing three runs or fewer in each before coming to Boston. Arizona could use some length out of Zack Greinke on Sunday in his second start since coming off the disabled list after Patrick Corbin and Archie Bradley combined to go seven innings in the first two contests.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (11-3, 3.67 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (15-3, 3.40)

Greinke sat out over a month with an oblique strain but was solid in his return on Tuesday, holding the New York Mets to three runs and five hits while striking out six in as many innings to earn a win. The former AL Cy Young Award winner surrendered three or fewer runs in each of his last seven outings. Greinke is 2-4 in seven career games – six starts – against Boston despite owning a 2.83 ERA.

Porcello is quietly becoming the ace of the staff and can tie Toronto’s J.A. Happ for the major-league lead with his 16th win on Sunday. The New Jersey native held the New York Yankees to two runs and seven hits in eight innings to earn a win on Tuesday – the third straight start in which he completed at least eight frames. Porcello is looking for his first win in his third career start against Arizona and is 15-8 with a 4.11 ERA in interleague play.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox CF Jackie Bradley Jr. (toe) got the night off on Saturday but is expected back on Sunday.

2. Diamondbacks LF Yasmany Tomas (neck) returned from a four-game absence on Saturday and went 0-for-4

3. Boston and former Arizona RHP Brad Ziegler struck out the side on 10 pitches in his first appearance against his former team since the trade last month.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 3, Diamondbacks 2