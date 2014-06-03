Preview: Diamondbacks at Rockies

When the Colorado Rockies departed on a nine-game road trip May 22, they trailed the first-place San Francisco Giants by three games in the National League West. After a 2-7 trek, Colorado begins a 10-game homestand Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks 8 1/2 games behind San Francisco. ”We get on the plane, go back home and get on a winning streak,‘’ Rockies manager Walt Weiss told the Denver Post after a 6-4 walk-off loss to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

Weiss could prove prophetic as Colorado is 16-7 at home while batting .344 at Coors Field - both major-league bests, 57 points higher than the next-best team (Detroit). The Rockies’ Troy Tulowitzki, who entered Monday leading the majors with a .350 batting average after going 6-for-30 on the road trip, told the Denver Post: ”We regroup now. You build on as many positives as you can. If you keep building on the negatives, there is nowhere to go but down.‘’ Arizona’s Chase Anderson won his first three major-league starts since debuting May 11 and opposes Jorge De La Rosa, who has won six straight decisions despite a bruised pitching middle finger.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (3-0, 4.02 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (6-3, 3.66)

Anderson allowed nine runs (six earned) and 15 hits over his last two starts covering 10 1/3 innings, but Arizona supported him with 30 runs in those two outings. “I think already he feels like he belongs here and can succeed here,” FSN Arizona analyst and former Diamondbacks manager Bob Brenly told 98.7 FM in Phoenix about the 26-year-old Texan. “I don’t see any reason why he shouldn’t be a big part of this rotation moving forward for years.” Anderson was 4-2 with an 0.69 ERA in six starts for Double-A Mobile before defeating the White Sox in Chicago 5-1 on May 11 in his major-league debut, striking out six in 5 1/3 innings in his only road start.

Unfortunately for Colorado, De La Rosa pitched only once on the road trip, defeating Philadelphia 6-2 on May 27 after allowing one run and six hits in six innings. “Great job by Jorge,” Weiss told the Denver Post. “He battled through his finger issue again and really fought for that win.” De La Rosa, who is 38-12 at Coors Field, is 8-5 with a 2.57 ERA in 21 games (17 starts) against Arizona, but struggles with Cody Ross (11-for-32, two home runs, five RBIs, five walks).

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona, which has split its last 36 games after a 5-18 start, lost four of six meetings to Colorado in 2014, including two of three while outscored 24-11 at Coors Field in April.

2. Tulowitzki, who is hitting .521 at home, was batting .400 after going 3-for-4 against San Diego on May 17. He is 9-for-45 since, lowering his average 50 points.

3. Diamondbacks CF A.J. Pollock, who was placed on the disabled list Sunday with a fractured hand, was named NL Player of the Week on Monday for the second time in three weeks after hitting .521. David Peralta, who was called up from Double-A Mobile to replace Pollock, recorded his first two major-league hits Sunday.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 5