Preview: Diamondbacks at Rockies

The Arizona Diamondbacks limped into Colorado having lost three straight at home to Cincinnati, but are poised for their first season sweep when they face the host Rockies in Thursday’s finale of a three-game series. Arizona tied a season high with 21 hits and set a franchise record with five players collecting three hits in Wednesday’s 16-8 beatdown of Colorado. Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and drove in four runs to give him 41 RBIs in 48 games versus the Rockies.

Colorado is in a full-fledged tailspin, having been outscored 44-25 during a six-game losing streak - matching its longest drought since September 2012. Exacerbating the team’s woes are two more key injuries that landed star left fielder Carlos Gonzalez (finger) on the 15-day disabled list and could do the same to starting pitcher Jordan Lyles, who suffered a broken bone on his non-pitching hand in Wednesday’s loss. Troy Tulowitzki had two more hits to boost his average to a major league-best .355.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Bronson Arroyo (4-4, 4.39 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Juan Nicasio (5-3, 4.06)

Arroyo’s one constant is the ability to eat up innings, going at least seven frames in five of his last six starts, but he is winless in his last three turns and has been rocked twice. Arroyo gave up five runs on nine hits in a 6-4 loss at Cincinnati on Friday and posted an identical line in a 5-0 loss at St. Louis on May 20. He wedged a quality start between those outings, giving up one run in six innings versus the Mets.

Nicasio is coming off his second-shortest outing of the season, lasting 4 2/3 innings and getting knocked around for five runs on nine hits in a loss at Cleveland. It marked the fifth time in eight starts that Nicasio has allowed at least four runs, although he has managed to go 3-3 during that stretch. He continues to struggle with the long ball, surrendering 10 in 62 innings and nine in his last eight turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tulowitzki is 6-for-13 with a pair of homers against Arroyo.

2. Diamondbacks C Miguel Montero drove in a career-best six runs Wednesday and has 35 RBIs in 40 games at Coors Field.

3. Nicasio is unbeaten is six home starts, logging a 3-0 record and 3.60 ERA.

PREDICTION: Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 3