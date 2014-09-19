Preview: Diamondbacks at Rockies

Colorado is a different team offensively at home, and the Rockies’ Wilin Rosario is no exception. The 25-year-old catcher tries to continue his hot streak at Coors Field when Colorado hosts the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday in the second contest of a four-game series. Rosario’s walk-off two-run homer in the ninth inning capped a four-hit performance and gave the Rockies a 7-6 victory Thursday, raising his average at Coors Field to .330 compared to .190 on the road.

The Rockies (62-91) are batting .320 - 35 points higher than second-place Detroit - while going 42-36 at home, but are a major league-worst 20-55 on the road while hitting .227 - better only than San Diego. Arizona has lost three straight to fall into a tie for last with Colorado in the National League West. Diamondbacks rookie Chase Anderson is 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA in three starts against Colorado this season and opposes Jordan Lyles, who is winless in his last seven turns.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (9-6, 3.70 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jordan Lyles (6-3, 4.31)

Arizona will shut down Anderson after this start as he has thrown a career-high 148 1/3 innings this season - 109 1/3 with the Diamondbacks and 39 with Double-A Mobile. The 26-year-old Texan is unbeaten in his last three outings after yielding two runs and four hits in five innings of a 10-4 victory over San Diego on Saturday. Anderson, who is 6-2 with 3.47 ERA in nine games against the NL West, allowed one run in six innings of each start against Colorado.

Lyles allowed three runs and nine hits in six innings of a 4-1 loss in St. Louis 4-1 on Sunday and is 0-2 with a 5.13 ERA since defeating the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 6. The 23-year-old South Carolina native is 0-2 with a 7.30 ERA in five starts against Arizona, including a pair of no-decisions with a 2.70 ERA this season - both Colorado losses. The Diamondbacks’ Mark Trumbo is 4-for-9 with three homers against Lyles, and has gone deep in his last four games at Coors Field.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies 1B Justin Morneau on Thursday went 0-for-5, dropping his average to .317 and falling behind Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison (.319) in the NL batting race.

2. Arizona RHP Addison Reed (1-7) yielded Rosario’s homer, which completed a five-run comeback for Colorado, and has permitted two runs in each of his last three appearances while losing his last two.

3. Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado will miss the rest of the season because of pneumonia and a bruised chest.

PREDICTION: Rockies 9, Diamondbacks 8