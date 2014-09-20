Preview: Diamondbacks at Rockies

The potent display at the plate of Michael Cuddyer and Wilin Rosario is one of the primary reasons that the Colorado Rockies have escaped the cellar in the National League West. The two look to continue their blistering play when the Rockies face the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks in the third contest of their four-game series on Saturday. Cuddyer, who has collected three hits and three runs scored in each contest of the set, belted a grand slam to highlight his career-high seven-RBI performance in Colorado’s 15-3 win on Friday.

While Cuddyer is 12-for-25 with nine RBIs and as many runs scored during his six-game hitting streak, Rosario is 15-for-29 while driving in 10 during his season-high seven-game stretch. The 25-year-old Dominican belted a two-run homer to highlight his four-hit effort in Colorado’s 7-6 win on Thursday and added a pair of RBI singles among his three hits the following night. The victory allowed the Rockies to move a game ahead of the reeling Diamondbacks, who have dropped four in a row.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Trevor Cahill (3-11, 5.38 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Eddie Butler (0-1, 10.13)

Cahill saw his winless stretch extend to five starts after allowing four runs in as many innings in a no-decision against San Diego on Sunday. The 26-year-old has struggled with his control throughout the season, but particularly over his last five games (19 walks). Cahill improved to 4-5 in his career versus Colorado after permitting three runs (two earned) in seven innings in a 14-4 triumph on Aug. 9.

Butler was recalled from Double-A Tulsa on Friday to make his second career start. His first didn’t go so well as the 23-year-old was blitzed for six runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings en route to a 7-2 setback to the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 6. Butler returned to the minors as he recovered from a shoulder injury and is receiving another look at the big-league level with the season rapidly coming to a close.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado SS Rafael Ynoa is 7-for-10 with two doubles and a triple in his last two games in which he’s made a plate appearance.

2. Arizona LF Cody Ross is 3-for-6 with two RBIs in the series.

3. The Rockies have homered in 20 consecutive contests.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 5