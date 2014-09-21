Preview: Diamondbacks at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies look to extend their winning streak to a season-high six games on Sunday when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have lost five in a row. Michael Cuddyers season has been marred by injury, but hes 12-for-25 with nine RBIs during his six-game hitting streak for the Rockies, who have outscored Arizona 27-10 in the first three games of the series. When hes been out there, he’s showing he’s still an elite hitter in this game, manager Walt Weiss told reporters. He gets the barrel of his bat to the ball with impact.

Left fielder Ender Inciarte is 13-for-36 during his nine-game hitting streak for the Diamondbacks, who have been outscored by the Rockies 26-4 since the beginning of the sixth inning on Thursday. Arizona right fielder David Peralta returned to the lineup Saturday after missing two weeks due to a lower back strain and singled in three at-bats. Colorado first baseman Justin Morneau had two hits in Saturdays 5-1 victory and moved into a first-place tie with Pittsburghs Josh Harrison (.318) in the National League batting title race.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Wade Miley (8-11, 4.17 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Christian Bergman (2-4, 5.56)

Miley bounced back from his shortest outing of the season with seven innings of one-run ball against San Francisco last Monday. The 27-year-old has posted a 2.59 ERA in his last seven starts covering 41 2/3 innings. Wilin Rosario is 9-for-19 with two home runs against Miley, who has posted an impressive 7-1 mark along with 3.30 ERA in 12 career games (11 starts) against Colorado.

After tossing six strong innings in his two previous starts, Bergman yielded six runs over five frames in an 11-3 loss to the Dodgers last Monday. The 26-year-old rookie missed 50 games after breaking his left hand on June 20 against Milwaukee. Bergman, who has issued a total of one walk over his last three starts covering 17 innings, allowed one run on two hits over 5 1/3 innings against the Diamondbacks on Aug. 29.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rockies have homered in 21 consecutive games.

2. Colorado CF Charlie Blackmon is 22-for-66 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in 18 games this season against the Diamondbacks.

3. Arizona RHP Will Harris has made a career-high 14 straight scoreless appearances since Aug. 19.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 5