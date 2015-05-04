Preview: Diamondbacks at Rockies

The Arizona Diamondbacks remain in search of the first victory of their six-game road trip as they begin a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Monday. Arizona kicked off its trek with three contests in Los Angeles, where it scored a total of four runs en route to getting swept by the Dodgers.

The Diamondbacks suffered a 1-0 loss on Sunday as Yasmani Grandal led off the bottom of the 13th inning with a blast off Evan Marshall, who had worked a perfect 12th. Colorado fared no better in its three-game series at San Diego, dropping all three contests to see its losing streak reach five games. Nolan Arenado belted his second homer of the game in the fifth inning to forge a tie before the Rockies went on to suffer an 8-6 defeat. The setback concluded a 1-5 road trip for Colorado that saw it lose two of three at Arizona.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (2-3, 2.76 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Tyler Matzek (2-0, 2.70)

Collmenter was outstanding in a victory over Colorado at home on Wednesday, allowing an unearned run and five hits while striking out six over eight innings. The 29-year-old has yielded three runs or fewer in each of his last four starts after surrendering five in a season-opening loss to San Francisco on April 6. Collmenter improved to 3-1 with a 3.59 ERA in 19 career games (nine starts) against the Rockies with his performance last week.

Matzek picked up the victory at Arizona last Monday, when he allowed two runs and five hits over five innings before exiting with a cramp in his left hamstring. The 24-year-old, who was selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft, has yielded no more than two runs in any of his four starts this season. Matzek enters Monday with a 2-1 record and 2.65 ERA in three career outings against the Diamondbacks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies C Nick Hundley, who received Sunday off, enters the opener with a nine-game hitting streak.

2. Marshall has yielded at least one run in four of his last five appearances and six of 10 overall this season.

3. Colorado CF Charlie Blackmon was one of the bright spots on the road trip, going 10-for-23 with three home runs and five RBIs.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 3