Preview: Diamondbacks at Rockies (1st)

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies have been getting no help from the weatherman and will attempt to play a doubleheader Wednesday after back-to-back rainouts in Denver. Single contests were postponed Monday and Tuesday and rain again is in the forecast as the teams struggle to deal with the break in their routines.

Arizona had back-to-back games postponed because of weather for only the second time in franchise history – the other time was in 2009 – and manager Chip Hale is antsy for his team is get a chance to snap a three-game losing streak. “Not playing two days is tough during the season,” Hale told reporters. “I think it’s hard. Hopefully we can have a batting practice and all that, have a regular day.” The Rockies, who have lost five consecutive games, were also rained out Sunday and have had three straight contests postponed for the first time since a 2005 snowstorm hit Denver. “It messes with the routine a little bit,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss told reporters. “But the other team has to deal with it, too. It’s not like there’s a competitive advantage.”

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (2-3, 2.76 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Tyler Matzek (2-0, 2.70)

Collmenter allowed one unearned run and five hits with six strikeouts over eight innings against Colorado for a 9-1 victory April 29. The 29-year-old Michigan native has yielded three runs or fewer in each of his last four starts after surrendering five (four earned) in a season-opening loss to San Francisco on April 6. Carlos Gonzalez is 5-for-15 with two homers versus Collmenter, who is 3-1 with a 3.59 ERA in 19 career games (nine starts) against the Rockies.

Matzek permitted two runs and five hits over five innings to earn the victory at Arizona on April 27 when he left the game early with a cramp in his left hamstring. The 24-year-old from California, who was the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft, has allowed no more than two runs in any of his four starts this season after going 6-11 in 2014. Paul Goldschmidt is 2-for-3 against Matzek, who is 2-1 with a 2.65 ERA in three career outings against the Diamondbacks.

WALK OFFS

1. Goldschmidt is 15-for-27 over the last six games, including a 9-for-14 series in which the Diamondbacks won two of three against the Rockies.

2. Colorado OF Charlie Blackmon is 14-for-33 over the last seven games, raising his average to .316.

3. Arizona OF Mark Trumbo is batting .343 with nine homers and 29 RBIs in 18 career games against Colorado.

PREDICTION: Rockies 10, Diamondbacks 7