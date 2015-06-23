Preview: Diamondbacks at Rockies

The Arizona Diamondbacks outscored Colorado 43-19 in winning four of five games this season and try to continue their domination of the Rockies when they visit Coors Field on Tuesday for the opener of a three-game series. Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who leads the majors with a .356 batting average, is 11-for-24 with a home run, two doubles and six RBIs versus Colorado this season and has helped the Diamondbacks (34-35) win seven of their last 10 games.

Colorado (30-39) has at least one player who is glad there was no game Monday, but another who can’t wait to get back on the field. Center fielder Charlie Blackmon recorded seven RBIs in his last two games and is 10-for-25 with two home runs, four doubles, two triples and nine RBIs during a six-game hitting streak while right fielder Carlos Gonzalez left Sunday’s 10-4 victory over Milwaukee with a mild left hand strain. ”Just got to do treatment and see how it feels (Tuesday) because you never know with these things,‘’ Gonzalez told reporters. “But I don’t think it should be a problem. (Trainer Keith Dugger) told me these things happen, they go away fast.” The Diamondbacks’ Chase Anderson won his last two starts and opposes Kyle Kendrick, who is 0-4 with a 6.81 ERA in four turns at Coors Field this season.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (3-1, 2.84 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Kyle Kendrick (2-9, 5.95)

Anderson yielded two runs and eight hits over 13 innings in a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday and a 1-0 win at San Francisco on June 12. The 27-year-year-old Texan, who recorded nine no-decisions this season, allowed three or fewer runs in 11 of his 13 starts in 2015. Anderson is 3-2 with a 4.45 ERA in five starts against Colorado after dropping a 5-4 decision on April 27 at Chase Field when he permitted five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Kendrick allowed four runs, seven hits and three walks in five innings of an 8-4 loss to Houston on Wednesday as his first season with the Rockies continues to be a struggle. The 30-year-old Texan, who has yielded a major league-most 18 home runs, is 0-7 with a 7.54 ERA in nine night starts in 2015. Kendrick is 1-3 with a 6.94 ERA in 10 games (nine starts) versus Arizona, including a 12-5 loss on April 28 when he permitted eight runs in 4 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona has lost its last seven games when attempting to reach .500.

2. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado on Sunday hit his 17th home run - one shy of a career high - and is 13-for-35 with two home runs, seven RBIs and eight runs scored during a nine-game hitting streak.

3. The Diamondbacks began a 16-game stretch against National League West foes by taking two of three from San Diego over the weekend.

PREDICTION: Rockies 9, Diamondbacks 8