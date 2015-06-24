Preview: Diamondbacks at Rockies

Colorado is expected to have only one representative at next month’s All-Star Game and it probably will be third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is having a career year and quickly becoming the face of the Rockies. The budding superstar, who is in his third season, already reached a career high for home runs and looks to lead Colorado to another victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday in the middle contest of their three-game series.

Arenado has 19 home runs after belting two in the Rockies’ 10-5 victory Tuesday and is batting .385 with four homers, 11 RBIs and 10 runs scored during a 10-game hitting streak while his 58 RBIs are second in the majors to Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton (66). Arizona (34-36), which had outscored Colorado 43-19 in winning four of the first five meetings this season, has lost its last eight games when attempting to return to .500. Colorado right fielder Carlos Gonzalez (left hand sprain) did not play Tuesday and manager Walt Weiss told reporters: ”It’s going to be a day-to-day deal - one or two days. With the hand it’s always a little concerning, but we feel like it’s not too serious.‘’ The Rockies’ David Hale lost his last two starts and opposes Allen Webster, who faces the Rockies for the first time.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Allen Webster (1-1, 6.55 ERA) vs. Rockies RH David Hale (2-2, 5.28)

Webster allowed six runs, five hits (two home runs) and five walks in 5 1/3 innings of a 7-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. The 25-year-old North Carolina native was 1-2 with a 9.00 ERA in five starts with Triple-A Reno before being recalled to the majors and allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings of a 4-2 victory at San Francisco on June 13. Webster was 6-5 with a 6.25 ERA in 19 games (18 starts) with Boston in 2013 and 2014 before being dealt to the Diamondbacks.

Hale permitted five runs and 10 hits while matching a career high with nine strikeouts in five innings of an 8-4 loss to Houston on Thursday - his first loss in four starts at Coors Field. The 27-year-old Georgia native struck out 21 in his last three turns, but yielded seven home runs in his last four outings. Hale, who is 5-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 13 starts - the first eight with Atlanta, is 2-0, 4.12 in three night starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona rookie OF Yasmany Tomas was scratched from Tuesday’s starting lineup because of altitude sickness, which caused dehydration and nausea.

2. Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki (.312, seven home runs, 38 RBIs) has hit in 19 of his last 20 games and is batting .375 with three home runs, 18 RBIs and 12 runs scored in 18 June games.

3. The Diamondbacks have scored a National League-best 124 runs in the first three innings after leading 3-1 through three frames Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 8