Preview: Diamondbacks at Rockies

Arizona slugger Paul Goldschmidt looks to continue his season-long success against Colorado when the Diamondbacks visit the Rockies on Monday in the opener of a four-game set. The All-Star first baseman is batting .380 with two homers, four doubles and 11 RBIs in 50 at-bats against Colorado this season and has also drawn 10 walks.

Goldschmidt is batting .325 with 11 homers in 61 career games against the Rockies but is surprisingly hitting just .292 with four blasts in 31 contests at hitter-friendly Coors Field. He has homered four times in his last nine games but Arizona limps into Denver with six losses in its last seven games. Colorado has won three of its last five to follow up a stretch in which it lost 12 of 14 games. The Rockies are a dismal 5-23 against left-handers - southpaw Robbie Ray is starting the opener for Arizona - with just 17 homers, second fewest in the majors.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (3-10, 3.86 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Chad Bettis (6-4, 4.69)

Ray has dropped five straight starts and is 0-6 with a 6.25 ERA in his past seven outings. He was torched by St. Louis in his last turn on Tuesday when he gave up six runs, five hits and five walks in three-plus innings. Ray allowed one run and five hits in six innings while defeating the Rockies in his season debut on May 6.

Bettis had won two consecutive decisions and four of his past six. He has given up three runs or fewer in six of his last seven starts and gave up 10 runs over 2 1/3 innings in the other against the Los Angeles Angels. Bettis has a 23.14 ERA in three career relief appearances against Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Diamondbacks have won eight of 12 meetings this season against the Rockies.

2. Colorado 1B Ben Paulsen is 7-for-19 with a homer and four RBIs over his last five outings.

3. Arizona 3B Jake Lamb has two hits in three of the past four games.

PREDICTION: Rockies 8, Diamondbacks 7