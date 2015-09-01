Preview: Diamondbacks at Rockies (Game 2)

The Colorado Rockies won the series opener in dramatic fashion to further the deep slump of the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks. The teams play a split doubleheader on Tuesday as Arizona enters with seven losses in its last eight games after the Rockies scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning on Monday to register a 5-4 victory.

Colorado has won four of its last six games after two-run singles by Nolan Arenado and Ben Paulsen in the ninth provided the comeback triumph. The single off the fence by Arenado was just the third in his last 24 at-bats and boosted his RBI count to 95, one behind National League leader Paul Goldschmidt of the Diamondbacks. Arizona’s Chris Owings recorded three hits and is 5-for-10 over his last two games after enduring a 1-for-21 funk. David Peralta notched two hits to improve to 5-for-8 over his last two games and is a hearty 14-for-33 over his past nine contests.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (11-6, 4.46 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Kyle Kendrick (4-12, 6.43)

De La Rosa possessed a five-game winning streak before falling to St. Louis in his last start. He allowed five runs and five hits in five innings against the Cardinals for his worst effort since losing to the Rockies on July 5, when he surrendered six runs and eight hits. De La Rosa is 2-1 with a 3.81 ERA in six career appearances (four starts) against Colorado and has a 5.25 ERA in two outings this year.

Kendrick is returning from a stint on the disabled list due to a shoulder injury and is starting for the first time since July 31. He has been touched for 26 homers - matching his career worst set in 2010 with Philadelphia - and opponents are batting .307 against him this season. Kendrick is 2-3 with a 6.16 ERA in 12 career appearances (11 starts) against the Diamondbacks, including a 1-1 mark and 8.44 ERA in three outings this campaign.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks 2B Phil Gosselin (thumb) was activated from the disabled list and went 0-for-4 on Monday in his debut with the team.

2. Colorado CF Charlie Blackmon fell a homer short of the cycle on Monday and is 5-for-9 over his last two games.

3. Arizona INF Aaron Hill (hand) sat out for the second straight contest but could be available for the doubleheader.

PREDICTION: Rockies 11, Diamondbacks 9