Preview: Diamondbacks at Rockies

The Arizona Diamondbacks have feasted on Colorado pitching - but then again, who hasn‘t? - and they’ll get another chance to pad their statistics when they visit the Rockies on Wednesday for the finale of their four-game series. Arizona is batting .322 with 17 home runs and 98 runs scored while winning 10 of 15 meetings with Colorado in 2015 following Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep, raising Colorado’s major league-worst ERA to 5.11.

The Diamondbacks’ A.J. Pollock is hitting .365 with four home runs and 10 RBIs against the Rockies this season after launching a tiebreaking two-run blast in the seventh inning that gave Arizona a 5-3 victory in Tuesday’s nightcap. Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt (.323, 27 HRs, 97 RBIs) is batting .349 with three homers and 12 RBIs versus Colorado this season despite going 2-for-9 with a solo shot Tuesday - his fifth homer in his last 12 overall contests. The Rockies (53-78) are on pace to lose at least 88 games for the fifth consecutive season but continue to receive huge contributions from Nolan Arenado (.280), who leads the National League in home runs (32) after going deep in each game on Tuesday and RBIs (98) - edging past Goldschmidt by knocking in a pair in the nightcap. Colorado rookie Jon Gray looks for his first decision in his sixth major-league start as he opposes Arizona’s Chase Anderson, who responded to a brief demotion with two quality turns.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (6-5, 4.22 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jon Gray (0-0, 6.00)

Anderson allowed two runs in six innings of a no-decision against Oakland on Friday after permitting five hits in 6 2/3 frames of a 4-0 win in Cincinnati on Aug. 23. The 27-year-old Texan yielded 12 runs (10 earned) over his previous two starts and was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 18, but he returned two days later as Jeremy Hellickson was placed on the disabled list (hamstring). Anderson is 3-3 with a 5.77 ERA in seven starts versus Colorado - 0-2, 9.00 in three 2015 turns - and struggles against Wilin Rosario (7-for-10, home run, five RBIs), who was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

The Rockies have lost all five of Gray’s starts after he allowed three runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings of a 5-3 setback in Pittsburgh on Friday. The 23-year-old Oklahoma native threw a career-high 89 pitches against the Pirates as Colorado brings the No. 3 pick in the 2013 draft along slowly. Gray was pounded for seven runs and eight hits in 1 2/3 innings of his last home start when the Rockies lost to the New York Mets 14-9 on Aug. 21.

WALK-OFFS

1. Goldschmidt, who has reached base in 32 straight games versus Colorado, is the only player in the top five in his league in all three Triple Crown categories.

2. Colorado RHP Miguel Castro - one of three pitchers acquired from Toronto in the Troy Tulowitzki trade on July 27 - took the loss in Tuesday’s opener in his Rockies debut after allowing four runs in 1 1/3 innings, including Phil Gosselin’s first career home run - a three-run shot in the seventh.

3. Arizona (65-68) matched its win total from 2014 with its victory Tuesday afternoon.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5