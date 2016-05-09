Preview: Diamondbacks at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies began a winning road trip with a series sweep in Arizona and now will try to kick off a successful homestand against the same Diamondbacks when the teams open a three-game set Monday. The Rockies went 6-4 on their 10-game sojourn, opening with three straight victories in the desert by a combined score of 20-5 and ending with Sunday’s 2-0 win at San Francisco.

Nolan Arenado stayed hot with three hits and an RBI as Colorado picked up its third shutout win on the trip. The Diamondbacks followed up their sweep at the hands of the Rockies with three more losses to Miami but they recovered nicely over the weekend in Atlanta. Backup catcher Chris Herrmann slugged a pair of homers to lift Arizona to a 5-3 win in 11 innings over the Braves on Sunday, completing a three-game sweep. Former No. 1 pick Archie Bradley, who was struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of Colorado’s Carlos Gonzalez last April, is being called up to start the series opener for the Diamondbacks opposite Tyler Chatwood, who did not allow a run in 14 1/3 innings over his last two starts.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Archie Bradley (0-0, 10.38 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (4-2, 2.15)

Bradley’s promotion will give everyone in the rotation an extra day off as the Diamondbacks plow through a stretch in which they are scheduled to play 16 games in as many days. He gave up five runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 frames at San Francisco on April 18 before returning to Triple-A Reno and allowing four runs in 20 innings over a span of three outings. The 23-year-old was 2-0 with a 1.45 ERA before the Gonzalez line drive ended his start against the Rockies last season and he has gone 0-3 with a 10.80 mark in five major-league outings ever since.

Chatwood extended his scoreless streak with eight stellar innings in a 2-0 win at San Diego on Wednesday. That left him 4-0 with a 0.33 ERA on the road - including two wins at Arizona - but the California native is 0-2 with a 7.20 mark at hitter-friendly Coors Field. Chatwood is 4-0 with a 2.70 ERA in his career against the Diamondbacks but will be wary of center fielder Chris Owings, who has three doubles and a single in seven at-bats versus the 26-year-old.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks slugger 1B Paul Goldschmidt is 1-for-18 with nine strikeouts over his last five games.

2. Arenado hit .368 with three home runs on the road trip.

3. Herrmann has three straight two-hit efforts after opening the season 4-for-29.

PREDICTION: Rockies 7, Diamondbacks 4