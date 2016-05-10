Preview: Diamondbacks at Rockies

The Arizona Diamondbacks look to match their longest winning streak of the season when they visit the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Arizona topped Colorado 10-5 in the series opener for its fourth straight victory - one shy of the five-game run it posted from April 17-21.

Jake Lamb homered and drove in four runs Monday as he recorded his third consecutive two-hit performance. Monday’s loss was the third in four games for Colorado, which returned home from a 6-4 road trip that began with a three-game sweep in Arizona. Trevor Story is riding a five-game hitting streak after going 2-for-5 with three RBIs in the series opener. The 23-year-old shortstop, who was a first-round pick in the 2011 draft, leads all major-league rookies with 11 home runs and 27 RBIs.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (3-4, 4.60 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Chris Rusin (1-0, 4.43)

De La Rosa had his three-start winning streak snapped Wednesday as he yielded four runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings at Miami. That outing came on the heels of a superb effort from the 27-year-old Dominican, who allowed two hits and struck out 10 over seven scoreless frames in defeating St. Louis. De La Rosa is 3-1 with a 3.94 ERA in seven career games - five starts - against Colorado.

Rusin will be making his third consecutive start after appearing out of the bullpen four times to begin the season. The 29-year-old native of Detroit was pounded in his last outing but escaped with a no-decision after surrendering seven runs and 13 hits over 4 1/3 innings at San Francisco on Thursday. Rusin is 2-1 with a 1.71 ERA in four career starts against the Diamondbacks, including an outing in Arizona on April 30 in which he gave up one hit over five scoreless frames but did not factor in the decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt enters Tuesday with a 42-game on-base streak against the Rockies.

2. Colorado LHP Jorge De La Rosa (groin) allowed two runs - one earned - and three hits over four innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

3. Arizona C Welington Castillo is riding a five-game hitting streak during which he has recorded seven RBIs.

PREDICTION: Rockies 7, Diamondbacks 5