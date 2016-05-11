Preview: Diamondbacks at Rockies

Paul Goldschmidt is off to an uncharacteristically slow start, but a trip to Coors Field seems to have provided the Arizona Diamondbacks slugger an opportunity to bust out of his slump. Goldschmidt, who has reached base in 43 consecutive games against the Rockies - the longest active streak versus an opponent in the majors, tries to keep improving on his .233 season average when Arizona goes for its sixth straight victory and a three-game sweep of Colorado on Wednesday afternoon.

Goldschmidt is 3-for-7 with two RBIs and four runs scored in the series after homering in Tuesday’s 5-1 victory to raise his career average against the Rockies to .318 while helping the Diamondbacks (17-18) improve to 12-6 on the road. Colorado (15-18) has lost seven straight at home - its longest such slide since 2012 - and is 4-10 at Coors Field. Pitching tells the story as the Rockies’ home ERA is a major league-worst 7.26 compared to 3.38 on the road. Arizona’s Robbie Ray seeks revenge after suffering his first career loss to Colorado earlier this season as he opposes Chad Bettis, who went 1-0 with a 6.35 ERA in two starts versus the Diamondbacks in 2016.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (1-2, 4.70 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Chad Bettis (3-2, 4.40)

Ray allowed two runs and six hits while striking out five in 5 1/3 innings of a 4-0 loss at Miami on Thursday in his sixth start of the season, increasing his strikeout total to 32 in 30 2/3 frames. The 24-year-old Tennessee native was 1-0 with a 1.96 ERA in his first three turns of 2016 before going 0-1, 12.86 in his next two. Ray yielded five runs and seven hits in four innings of a 9-0 loss to Colorado on April 29, falling to 1-1 with a 3.74 ERA in four starts versus the Rockies, and fares well against Nolan Arenado (1-for-10, home run) while struggling with Charlie Blackmon (7-for-11).

Bettis allowed five runs and eight hits, including his sixth homer allowed of the season, in six innings of a 6-4 loss in San Francisco on Friday. The 27-year-old Texan defeated Arizona in his previous turn, allowing three runs in a 6-3 victory at Chase Field on May 1. Bettis, who boasts a 1.21 WHIP this season, is 1-1 with a 6.66 ERA in seven games (four starts) versus the Diamondbacks with the active roster hitting .365 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona 2B Jean Segura went 3-for-5 on Tuesday and is batting .377 during a career-high 17-game on-base streak.

2. The Colorado franchise record for consecutive home losses is nine, which occurred during its inaugural season of 1993.

3. Diamondbacks LF Yasmany Tomas (.301) went 3-for-5 with a walk and a run scored Tuesday after missing four games with a sore neck.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 8