Preview: Diamondbacks at Rockies

If the Colorado Rockies are going to climb back into the National League West race, they’ll need to stop being such hospitable hosts. The Rockies look to improve on their dismal home record Friday as they continue their four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who opened the set between the division rivals with a 7-6 victory.

The Rockies are 12 games behind first-place San Francisco after falling to 15-17 at home with Thursday’s loss. “We need to take care of games at home,” Colorado's Nolan Arenado told MLB.com. “There's always an urgency to get going. This is in the division. It's a big series for us, a weekend series. It’s a big deal, can put us in a better position." Arenado has become one of the elite players in the majors as he leads the NL with 21 home runs and 61 RBI while batting .296, and Arizona may have a future star in 25-year-old Jake Lamb, who belted his 15th homer on Thursday. Lamb is batting .326 with four homers and 12 RBI over his last 13 games for the Diamondbacks, who have won six of their last seven.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Archie Bradley (3-3, 4.83 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Tyler Anderson (0-1, 2.25)

Bradley turned in another strong outing Sunday at Philadelphia, allowing an unearned run and three hits in six innings. “He is maturing here, and we’re seeing it right in front of us,” manager Chip Hale told reporters. “His stuff to start the game was electric. He was throwing fastballs, and guys were swinging like it was 100 mph.” Bradley is making his second start at Coors Field this season after allowing four runs over six frames in a 10-5 victory on May 9.

Anderson made his second career start on Sunday, allowing two runs and four hits over 5 2/3 innings in a 3-0 loss to Miami. The 26-year-old Las Vegas native was taken with the 20th overall pick by the Rockies in the 2011 draft and pitched 6 1/3 solid frames in his major-league debut against San Diego on June 12. Anderson was 2-2 with a 2.35 ERA in six combined starts across three minor-league levels this season before being promoted to the Rockies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez exited Thursday’s game with a right wrist injury and is listed as day-to-day.

2. Arizona RHP Brad Ziegler saw his club-record streak of 43 consecutive saves come to an end on Thursday.

3. Rockies RHP Jon Gray (arm fatigue) is expected to make his next start on Monday against Toronto.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 5