Preview: Diamondbacks at Rockies

The Arizona Diamondbacks attempt to maintain their success on their current road trip as they visit the Colorado Rockies for the third contest of a four-game series on Saturday afternoon. Arizona is 7-1 on its 10-game trek after posting a pair of one-run victories at Coors Field.

Yasmany Tomas has hit safely in six of his last seven contests, going 9-for-30 with five home runs and nine RBIs in that span. Colorado looks to avoid a four-game losing streak as it rallied from a five-run deficit Friday to take a 9-8 lead, only to allow two runs in the top of the ninth inning for a 10-9 setback. DJ LeMahieu has been on fire at the plate, recording multi-hit performances in four of his last five contests - with three being three-hit efforts. The 27-year-old has gone 15-for-38 over his last nine games.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Shelby Miller (2-6, 6.36 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (4-4, 7.17)

Miller was impressive on Monday in his first start since May 24 due to a finger injury, limiting offensively challenged Philadelphia to one run and five hits over a season-high 6 2/3 innings to halt his three-start losing streak. It marked the fourth time this year the 25-year-old Texan allowed fewer than three runs and first since May 7, when he gave up two at Atlanta en route to his only other victory of 2016. Miller is 2-3 with one shutout and a 5.08 ERA in seven career starts against the Rockies overall and 0-1 with an abysmal 9.39 ERA in two outings at Coors Field.

De La Rosa has won both of his starts since rejoining the rotation, tossing five scoreless innings against the New York Yankees on June 14 before yielding three runs over six frames in a victory at Miami on Monday. The 35-year-old Mexican had been moved to the bullpen after being tagged for seven runs on nine hits and three walks at Boston on May 24. De La Rosa owns a 9-8 record and 3.17 ERA in 27 career games (23 starts) against Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks SS Nick Ahmed was held out of the starting lineup Friday due to hip issues but entered as a defensive replacement later in the game.

2. Colorado RHP Jake McGee (knee) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Friday and will work another on Sunday.

3. Arizona placed OF Socrates Brito on the 15-day disabled list with a fractured right big toe and recalled INF/OF Brandon Drury from Triple-A Reno.

PREDICTION: Rockies 8, Diamondbacks 5