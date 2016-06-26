Preview: Diamondbacks at Rockies

Probably at no point during the season did the Colorado Rockies miss injured closer Jake McGee quite like they did before outscoring the Arizona Diamondbacks last time out. The Rockies, who on Saturday put an end to a three-game losing streak in which they gave up the winning run in the ninth inning each time, look to build upon a rare comfortable win Sunday when they attempt to earn a four-game split with the visiting Diamondbacks.

Colorado, which is a major-league worst 5-11 in one-run contests, missed out on a two-game road sweep of the New York Yankees on Thursday when it was unable to protect a four-run lead before watching interim closer Carlos Estevez fall apart in the ninth inning on back-to-back nights against Arizona. The Rockies didn't get much relief from their bullpen on Saturday either as Justin Miller and Chad Qualls combined to give up five runs in 1 2/3 innings, but the offense - which had amassed 23 runs during the skid - again held up its end of the bargain in an 11-6 win. Arizona is 7-2 entering the last contest of its 10-game road trip and getting solid contributions over that time from Paul Goldschmidt (14-for-32) and Jake Lamb (15-for-32). Goldschmidt has thrived against the Rockies and reached base in 47 consecutive games against Colorado, second behind Hall of Famer Mike Piazza's 48-game streak from 1995-99.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (4-6, 4.63 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Chad Bettis (6-5, 5.44)

Corbin worked in and out of trouble for most of his last start on Tuesday, allowing two runs on nine hits and three walks across 6 1/3 innings en route to a 4-2 win at Toronto. The 26-year-old, who has yielded only one homer over his last three turns after surrendering 12 over his first 12 outings, has dominated Nolan Arenado (3-for-22) throughout his career. Corbin took the loss versus Colorado on April 6 by permitting four runs over seven frames to fall to 5-2 with a 4.39 ERA in 11 starts against the Rockies.

Bettis defeated the New York Yankees for the second time in less than a week Tuesday, giving up four runs (two earned) while matching a season high with eight strikeouts over six innings. The Texas native, who also fanned eight when he last faced Arizona last month, has surrendered only three of his 12 home runs in six turns at Coors Field this season. Bettis will draw the Diamondbacks for the fourth time in 2016 (1-0, 6.11 ERA), giving up four runs in 6 1/3 frames in his only home start against them on May 11.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon has five leadoff homers this season and 17 for his career - tied with Curtis Granderson for the most since 2013.

2. Arizona 2B Jean Segura, who drew a career-high four walks Saturday, has scored in six straight and seven of his last eight games.

3. Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez on Saturday became the sixth player in club history to play in 900 games.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 6