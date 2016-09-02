Preview: Diamondbacks at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies continue their nine-game homestand on Friday as they host the Arizona Diamondbacks for the opener of a three-game series. The Rockies were swinging potent bats during their set against the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this week, scoring a total of 23 runs while winning two of three.

Nolan Arenado shares the National League lead with 36 homers entering Thursday after his blast in the Rockies' 10-8 loss in the nightcap of their doubleheader on Wednesday, and has driven in seven runs over his last four contests to increase his major league-best RBI total to 115. Arizona continues its eight-game road trip after splitting a two-game series in San Francisco. Jake Lamb hit a solo homer as a pinch-hitter in Wednesday's 4-2 loss, giving him 26 blasts in 124 games this year after he totaled 10 in 144 contests over the previous two seasons. The Diamondbacks will be without center fielder Michael Bourn, who was traded to Baltimore for fellow outfielder Jason Heinrich.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (7-12, 4.28 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (8-7, 5.09)

Ray failed to win his third consecutive start in his last outing on Aug. 25, taking the loss against Atlanta after allowing two runs on six hits and four walks in five innings. The 24-year-old native of Tennessee has given up a total of four earned runs in his last four outings after yielding five in each of his previous two turns. Ray is 1-1 with a 4.10 ERA in five career starts against the Rockies, including a no-decision at Colorado on May 11 in which he surrendered five runs - three earned - on nine hits and three walks over 4 2/3 innings.

De La Rosa's unbeaten streak reached seven starts on Saturday as he settled for a no-decision at Washington after allowing three runs and eight hits in five innings. The 35-year-old Mexican has given up more than three runs just once during the stretch and has recorded 14 strikeouts against two walks in his last two outings. De La Rosa improved to 10-8 with a 3.10 ERA in 28 career games (24 starts) versus Arizona on June 25, when he limited the Diamondbacks to one run on six hits and a season high-tying five walks over six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies 1B Stephen Cardullo celebrated his 29th birthday on Wednesday by hitting his first two major-league home runs, including a grand slam in the team's 10-8 loss to the Dodgers.

2. Arizona OF A.J. Pollock, who missed the first five months of the season with a fractured elbow, is 6-for-12 over his last three games after going 0-for-8 in his first two contests.

3. Arenado collected 36 RBIs in August, eclipsing the team record of 33 set in 1996 by Andres Galarraga.

PREDICTION: Rockies 7, Diamondbacks 4