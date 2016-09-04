Preview: Diamondbacks at Rockies

One day after squandering a chance to move closer to a postseason position, the Colorado Rockies vie for the series win on Sunday as they host the Arizona Diamondbacks for the rubber match of their three-game set. There were no comebacks for Colorado on Saturday as it allowed the first six runs and never recovered, dropping a 9-4 decision to fall to 3-2 on its nine-game homestand after rallying from a five-run deficit to post a 14-7 victory in the series opener.

Gerardo Parra and Daniel Descalso homered for the Rockies in the loss, which kept them 5 1/2 games behind St. Louis for the second wild card in the National League. DJ LeMahieu raised his NL-leading average to .345 on Saturday as he registered his third multi-hit performance in 10 games to improve to 8-for-21 over the first five contests of Colorado's homestand. Jake Lamb belted a two-run homer, while Chris Owings led a 14-hit attack with a 4-for-4 performance as Arizona evened its record at 2-2 on its eight-game road trip. Owings is 6-for-7 in the series and has posted three multi-hit efforts in his last five contests overall.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Archie Bradley (5-8, 4.95 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jon Gray (9-6, 4.41)

Bradley halted his five-start winless streak last Sunday, allowing two runs and five hits in six innings against Cincinnati. It marked the first time the 24-year-old Oklahoma native gave up fewer than three runs since limiting the Brewers to one over seven frames in a victory at Milwaukee on July 27. Bradley made two starts at Colorado earlier this season, going 1-0 while yielding five runs on 12 hits and seven walks over 11 innings.

Gray also snapped a victory drought in his last outing, scattering four hits over six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday en route to his first win in five starts. The 24-year-old, who also hails from Oklahoma, was moved up a day in the rotation in order to prevent Chad Bettis from making his fifth start of the season against Arizona. Gray made his only career start versus the Diamondbacks on Sept. 2, 2015, escaping with a no-decision after surrendering four runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

1. Arizona OF A.J. Pollock is 9-for-20 during his five-game hitting streak.

2. Colorado OF Charlie Blackmon is day-to-day after being scratched with back stiffness on Saturday.

3. The Diamondbacks purchased the contract of OF Kyle Jensen, who made his major-league debut on Saturday after hitting .289 with 30 home runs and 120 RBIs at Triple-A Reno.

