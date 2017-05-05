Despite their long history of struggling on the road and thriving at Coors Field, the Colorado Rockies have reversed the script thus far this season to take an early lead in the National League West. The Rockies attempt to find a bit more success at home starting on Friday, when they host their closest competitor in the division, the Arizona Diamondbacks, for the first of three games.

Colorado, which has sported a sub-.500 record away from Coors Field each of the last seven seasons, won four of six on its just-completed road trip following Thursday's 3-2, 11-inning victory over San Diego to improve to 11-5 on the road - the second-best mark in the majors behind Washington. Before taking two of three from the Padres, the Rockies claimed two of three from the Diamondbacks in Arizona last weekend, helping to account for the 1 1/2-game gap between the teams entering this series. While Colorado hopes to build upon its 7-6 home record, the Diamondbacks have been unable to parlay their success at home (NL-best 12-5 record) on the road (5-8). Arizona fell 4-2 in Washington on Thursday in the rubber match of a three-game set - the first leg of its six-game road trip against the teams with the two best records in the NL.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (2-2, 3.19 ERA) vs. Rockies RH German Marquez (0-1, 7.20)

Greinke struck out nine over six innings but surrendered three solo homers - one more than he allowed over his first five turns combined - that accounted for all the runs he permitted in Saturday's no-decision versus Colorado. The 2009 American League Cy Young Award winner has made eight career appearances (seven starts) at Coors Field, going 2-0 despite a 4.26 ERA and 1.69 WHIP. Carlos Gonzalez (13-for-36) and Trevor Story (5-for-12) each have hit at least three homers off Grienke, who is 7-4 with a 4.11 ERA in 21 games (20 starts) versus the Rockies.

Marquez rebounded from a poor season debut with a terrific outing in a no-decision Sunday at Arizona, allowing six hits and walking one while striking out eight over six scoreless innings. The 22-year-old Venezuelan, who is starting the opener in order to give the struggling Tyler Anderson another day to clear his mind, was roughed up by Washington for eight runs over four frames in his first turn five days earlier. Marquez has worked eight scoreless innings in two career appearances (one start) against the Diamondbacks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gonzalez was removed late in Thursday's game due to a right calf cramp, but he is not expected to miss any additional time.

2. Arizona's pitchers recorded only six strikeouts Thursday, ending the club's major league-record nine-game streak of fanning at least 10 batters.

3. Colorado improved to 9-0 in one-run games Thursday and is the only remaining undefeated team in such contests after going 12-20 in 2016.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 5