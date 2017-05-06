Preview: Diamondbacks at Rockies

Paul Goldschmidt is a profound terror when it comes to making life tough for the pitching staff of the Colorado Rockies. The first baseman blasted two homers and drove in a season-high five runs in the series opener and aims to inflict more damage when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Rockies on Saturday for the middle contest of the three-game set.

Goldschmidt, who has 10 career multi-homer performances in this career, has reached base in 57 of his last 58 games against the Rockies. He has belted eight shots at Coors Field and 16 overall against Colorado, with the latest two helping Arizona post a 6-3 victory. Mark Reynolds clubbed his ninth homer in the opener and is 5-for-9 over the last two games, and his hot bat has prompted the Rockies to play the recently activated Ian Desmond in the outfield instead of at first base as originally intended. Desmond struck out three times in four hitless at-bats on Friday after going 7-for-19 with two homers over his first four games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (2-3, 2.29 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Tyler Anderson (1-3, 7.71)

Corbin allowed just two hits over 6 1/3 scoreless innings in a no-decision against Colorado on Sunday. The 27-year-old has given up just four earned runs in 19 1/3 frames over his last three turns while striking out 23 and issuing just four walks. Corbin is 5-2 with a 4.59 ERA in 14 career appearances (13 starts) against the Rockies - 2-1 with a 6.69 mark in seven games (six starts) at Coors Field - but has shut down Nolan Arenado (4-for-29).

Anderson gave up a season-high six runs in five innings - serving up three homers - but escaped with a no-decision against Arizona on April 29. Opposing hitters have a collective .303 average against the 27-year-old and have launched nine homers in his 30 1/3 frames on the mound. Anderson has posted a 7.80 ERA and 2.09 WHIP in three career no-decisions against the Diamondbacks and has struggled with Yasmany Tomas (5-for-9) and Brandon Drury (4-for-7).

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks LF David Peralta (illness) was 0-for-4 but scored twice in his first start since Sunday.

2. Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez (calf) missed the series opener but is expected to be available on Saturday.

3. Arizona recalled OF Gregor Blanco from Triple-A Reno and optioned RHP Braden Shipley to the same club.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 12, Rockies 10