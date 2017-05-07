Preview: Diamondbacks at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies hope to have Carlos Gonzalez back in the lineup Sunday as they host the Arizona Diamondbacks for the rubber match of their three-game series. Gonzalez, who is hitting only .200 this season, has missed two straight contests due to cramping in his right calf.

The Rockies were just fine without the star outfielder on Saturday, posting a 9-1 triumph as Charlie Blackmon and DJ LeMahieu both went 3-for-5 with an RBI, while Mark Reynolds and Nolan Arenado each homered and drove in two runs. The win was Colorado's third in four overall contests and gave it a 1-1 record on its 10-game homestand. Arizona fell to 2-3 on its six-game road trip as it managed only seven hits on Saturday, with Nick Ahmed recording two. Gregor Blanco plated the Diamondbacks' lone run in the setback with a single and is 2-for-4 in two contests since coming up from Triple-A Reno on Friday.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Taijuan Walker (3-1, 4.19 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (2-4, 5.40)

Walker has gone 2-0 over his last four starts but lasted a season-low 4 2/3 innings at Washington on Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and five walks in a no-decision. The 24-year-old native of Louisiana was much better in his previous outing, a victory over San Diego on April 27 in which he gave up two runs and four hits while recording 11 strikeouts in eight frames. Walker made his only career start against the Rockies in 2015, settling for a no-decision at Colorado after yielding three runs in 7 1/3 innings.

Chatwood is coming off another rough outing as he was tagged for five runs on four hits and four walks over 5 1/3 innings of a loss at San Diego on Tuesday. The 27-year-old Californian has surrendered four or more runs in five of his six turns this season, with the other being a complete-game shutout - the first of his career - at San Francisco on April 15. Chatwood owns a 4-2 record and 4.39 ERA in seven career starts and one relief appearance against Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks SS Chris Owings was scratched from Saturday's starting lineup after becoming the latest member of the team to be stricken by the flu.

2. Reynolds has homered in back-to-back games, giving him 10 blasts in 30 games after hitting 14 in 118 contests last season.

3. Colorado is hoping to win its second straight series against the Diamondbacks after taking two of three in Arizona last weekend.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 7, Rockies 4