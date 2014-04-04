(Updated: ADDS Arizona’s worst start since 1998 in graph 3)

Rockies 12, Diamondbacks 2: Charlie Blackmon tied a team record with six hits, contributing a two-run homer and five RBIs, while Carlos Gonzalez added a two-run shot and two-run triple to lead Colorado in its home opener.

Juan Nicasio (1-0) yielded one run, four hits, walked one and struck out six in seven innings for the Rockies. Blackmon scored four runs, Michael Cuddyer recorded three hits and an RBI and Troy Tulowitzki had two hits and drove in a run as Colorado erupted for 17 hits after losing three of four in Miami to start the season.

Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 26 games with an RBI single in the eighth inning and Mark Trumbo hit a solo homer in the fifth - his third of the season - for Arizona, which fell to 1-6 - its worst start since 1998. Randall Delgado (0-1) yielded six runs and 10 hits in four innings.

Blackmon hit a leadoff double and scored on Cuddyer’s single in the first inning, while Blackmon and Cuddyer came home on Gonzalez’s triple into the right-field corner in the third. DJ LeMahieu led off the fourth with a single and one batter later, Blackmon crushed a 1-0 fastball over the wall in right.

Gonzalez nearly reached the new rooftop bar in right when he crushed Joe Thatcher’s pitch off the third-deck facade to make it 8-1 in the sixth. Blackmon completed his career day with an RBI single in the seventh and a two-run double in the eighth to match the six hits Andres Galarraga totaled July 3, 1995 in a 15-10 victory over Houston.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Diamondbacks 3B Martin Prado left in the sixth inning after getting spiked in the left hand when tagging out Blackmon during a stolen-base attempt. ... Galarraga also drove in five and scored four in his six-hit game. ... The Diamondbacks participated in their third of four Opening Day ceremonies this season - the first two times coming in Australia on March 22 and Monday at home - with the final one set for Tuesday in San Francisco.