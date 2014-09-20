Rockies 15, Diamondbacks 3: Michael Cuddyer belted a grand slam in the sixth inning and added a bases-clearing double in the eighth to cap his career-high seven-RBI performance as host Colorado defeated Arizona for the second straight night.

Rafael Ynoa collected four hits and drove in three runs while Wilin Rosario added three hits for the Rockies, who have won 11 of their last 13 home games and moved past Arizona into fourth place in the National League West. Jordan Lyles (7-3) benefited from the offense and allowed two runs on nine hits in six innings to record his first win since Aug. 6.

Cody Ross ripped an RBI double and joined Jake Lamb and Didi Gregorius with two hits for the Diamondbacks, who have dropped four in a row. Rookie Chase Anderson (9-7) permitted six runs on nine hits in five innings in his start before being shut down.

After Arizona scratched for a run in the first, Rosario forged a tie with his first RBI single in the fourth before Ynoa’s run-scoring double and DJ LeMahieu’s sacrifice fly gave Colorado a 3-1 lead. Rosario added another RBI single in the fifth and Ynoa’s triple off Anderson plated a pair before he was called out at home.

Ross’s double trimmed the Rockies’ lead to 6-2 in the sixth, but Charlie Blackmon plated LeMahieu with an RBI single in the bottom of the frame. Cuddyer deposited a 2-2 slider from Eury De La Rosa into the seats in left field for a grand slam before he stepped up with the bases loaded again in the eighth and drilled a shot to left to give Colorado a 14-2 advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rosario, who capped a four-hit performance with a two-run homer on Thursday, is 15-for-29 with 10 RBIs and six runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak. ... Colorado moved out of the cellar and into fourth place in the division for the first time since July 11. ... Anderson entered the contest winning all three of his meetings with the Rockies - yielding one run in each game.