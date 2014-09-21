Rockies 8, Diamondbacks 3: Rookie Rafael Ynoa drove in three runs for the second time in three games as Colorado completed a four-game home sweep of Arizona for the first time in team history.

Michael Cuddyer homered for the third straight game, Brandon Barnes knocked in a pair while Wilin Rosario and Drew Stubbs each finished 2-for-3 and combined for five runs for Colorado, which won its season-high sixth straight game. Christian Bergman (3-4) bounced back from a poor outing in his last turn by limiting Arizona to two runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Mark Trumbo belted a two-run homer in the sixth inning and added a solo blast in the ninth for the Diamondbacks, who have dropped 10 in a row on the road and six straight overall. Wade Miley (8-12) lost for the first time in four career starts at Coors Field, surrendering six runs on eight hits and four walks in 4 1/3 frames.

DJ LeMahieu sparked Colorados offense in the second with a two-out single to plate Stubbs and the Rockies sandwiched two walks around a single by Rosario to load the bases in the third for Barnes, who doubled down the right-field line to make it 3-0. Stubbs added an RBI single in the fifth and Barnes chased Miley with a two-out single to load the bases later in the frame.

Ynoa ripped Randall Delgados first pitch into right for a two-run double to cap Colorados three-run fifth before Bergman hung an 0-2 slider that Trumbo hammered into the right-field seats. The Rockies got those runs back in the seventh on Cuddyers solo shot and Ynoas run-scoring single.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cuddyer, who did not play on Saturday, finished the series 7-for-14 with seven runs scored, six extra-base hits  including three homers  and nine RBIs. ¦ The Rockies have homered in 22 consecutive games. ¦ The Diamondbacks road losing streak is their longest since a franchise-worst 14-game skid in 2010.