Diamondbacks 13, Rockies 7

DENVER -- Mark Trumbo hit a two-run homer and Aaron Hill belted a three-run shot as the Arizona Diamondbacks built a big early lead and beat the Colorado Rockies 13-7 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks reached a season high in runs and equaled their season best for hits with 18 while ending a three-game losing streak with just their third win in the past 10 games.

The Rockies lost their season-high sixth straight game.

After rain caused postponements on Monday and Tuesday, the Diamondbacks took advantage of starter Tyler Matzek’s wildness, knocking him out of the game in the third inning and then roughing up reliever Christian Bergman.

Diamondbacks starter Josh Collmenter (3-3) pitched into the eighth and posted the win against the Rockies for the second time in as many starts. He held Colorado scoreless until first baseman Justin Morneau homered in the fifth inning after Collmenter had retired 11 straight batters and his teammates had given him a nine-run cushion.

Catcher Nick Hundley and pinch-hitter Drew Stubbs also homered against Collmenter.

Hundley extended his hitting streak to a career-high 10 games and Stubbs’ two-run shot finished Collmenter.

Hill finished with four hits and matched a career high with four RBIs, and left fielder Ender Inciarte also had four hits.

Trumbo and third baseman Yasmany Tomas each had three RBIs. Center fielder AJ Pollock reached base five times and scored a career-high four runs.

Arizona let Matzek (2-1) escape in the first inning after he walked the bases loaded with one out.

After the Diamondbacks drew consecutive walks to start the second, Collmenter bunted into a double play. But Inciarte singled home a run and Trumbo hit a two-run homer.

Matzek gave up a walk and a single to start the third. Bergman came on to face Hill and yielded a run-scoring single.

Matzek threw just 20 of 58 pitches for strikes and left after facing two batters in the third. He tied his career high with six walks and made it eight straight games in which the Rockies’ starter has lasted less than six innings.

Hill’s three-run homer highlighted a five-run fourth that included Trumbo’s run-scoring double and an error by shortstop Troy Tulowitzki that resulted in four runs being unearned.

NOTES: The Rockies will add LHP Chris Rusin to their roster as the 26th man for the second game and then return him to Albuquerque, where he’s 1-2 with a 6.23 ERA in four starts. ... The Diamondbacks’ Game 2 starter LHP Robbie Ray was to make his 2015 debut and be the 26th man on their roster and then return to Triple-A Reno. ... The Diamondbacks began their season with 25 consecutive starts by a right-handed pitcher. ... Rockies RF Mark Trumbo batted second in a start for the first time in his career.