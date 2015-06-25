Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 4

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies scored five runs in the eighth inning and beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Thursday.

Rockies closer John Axford, who blew his first save of the season and suffered the loss on Wednesday when the Diamondbacks rallied for three runs in the ninth inning, relieved Boone Logan in the ninth in the series finale and came away with his 13th save.

The Diamondbacks took a 2-1 lead into the eighth, but Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki led off the bottom the inning against Daniel Hudson (2-3) with the first pinch-home run of his career to tie the score at 2. Hudson (2-3) had just relieved starter Rubby De La Rosa.

De La Rosa allowed one run in seven innings and lasted the longest in the first De La Rosa-De La Rosa matchup in major league history. Jorge De La Rosa started for the Rockies but left in the sixth with a cut on his middle finger.

After Tulowitzki hit his eighth homer of the season, center fielder Charlie Blackmon walked and stole second before second baseman Rafael Ynoa sacrificed him to third. Left fielder Ben Paulsen, who ended the top of the eighth by reaching over the fence to rob second baseman Chris Owings of a home run, brought Ynoa home with a groundout.

On the play, third baseman Nolan Arenado, who was intentionally walked after Ynoa’s sacrifice, made it to third base, which was left uncovered. He scored on a single by first baseman Wilin Rosario, who had three hits. The Rockies added the final two runs of the inning on third baseman Aaron Hill’s error.

Axford relieved Logan with no outs and runners on first and third. Axford got pinch-hitter Danny Dorn to hit into a run-scoring groundout. Center fielder A.J. Pollock grounded a single to right and stole second, putting runners on second and third for first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who hit a sacrifice fly, before Axford struck out right fielder Yasmany Tomas to end the game.

The win enabled the Rockies to finish 4-4 in the homestand before embarking on a 10-day, 10-game road trip to San Francisco, Oakland and Arizona.

The winning pitcher was Justin Miller (1-0), who pitched the eighth and retired the side in order.

With two outs in the sixth, Arenado tied the score at 1 when he connected on Rubby De La Rosa’s first-pitch fastball for his 20th homer of the season.

The Diamondbacks, who failed in an attempt to get back to .500 for the first time since April 24, took a 2-1 lead in the seventh on back-to-back doubles by shortstop Nick Ahmed and Pollock with two outs.

NOTES: Diamondbacks RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) didn’t feel right after making his first rehab start Wednesday at Tacoma for Triple-A Reno and returned to Phoenix on Thursday to be evaluated. ... Diamondbacks SS Nick Ahmed made his 74th career start and led off for the first time in the majors. He batted first in 86 career minor league games. ... Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez was not in the lineup for the third straight game. He suffered a mild sprain of his left hand Sunday but enter Wednesday night’s game as a defensive replacement in the eighth and didn’t bat. ... Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu was not in the lineup for the first time since May 24. He had started 29 consecutive games. Rafael Ynoa made his 13th start of the season and second at second base. The other was May 17 at Los Angeles.