Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 4

DENVER --Arizona newcomer Phil Gosselin hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs Tuesday as the Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

The Diamondbacks acquired Gosselin from the Braves in late July when he was recovering from surgery on his fractured left thumb. He was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list on Monday and that night went hitless in his Diamondbacks debut.

Gosselin, who went 2-for-3 with two walks and scored twice, doubled home a run in the third inning to give Arizona a 2-1 lead. In the seventh, he belted a three-run homer off Miguel Castro, who was making his Rockies debut.

Castro (0-1) allowed a run in the sixth on center fielder AJ Pollock’s leadoff triple and a groundout, giving the Diamondbacks a 3-2.

Castro, whom the Rockies acquired July 27 from Toronto in the deal that sent shortstop Troy Tulowitzki to the Blue Jays, gave up a leadoff double to shortstop Nick Ahmed in the seventh and then walked Corbin. With one out, Gosselin belted a 2-1 fastball halfway up the bleachers in left-center field.

Patrick Corbin (4-3) made his 11th start for the Diamondbacks since undergoing Tommy John surgery on March 25, 2014, and continued his mastery of the Rockies. In 6 1/3 innings, he allowed two runs on homers by DJ LeMahieu in the second and Kyle Parker, who was hitless in 18 consecutive at-bats, in the fifth.

In his past seven starts against Colorado, Corbin is 5-0 with a 2.53 ERA.

In the seventh, Matt Reynolds again faced Ben Paulsen, whose two-run pinch-single in the ninth on Monday off Reynolds gave the Rockies a 5-4 win. Paulsen came up with runners on first and second and struck out to end the inning.

However, Reynolds yielded third baseman Nolan Arenado’s 31st homer of the season in the eighth to make it 6-3.

Daniel Hudson gave up a run in the ninth but posted his third save.

Rockies catcher Nick Hundley led off the inning with a double down the right-field line and scored on pinch-hitter Carlos Gonzalez’s one-out double. Hudson struck out Paulsen and got center fielder Charlie Blackmon to pop out to end the game.

Colorado starter Yohan Flande gave up five hits and two runs in five innings with three walks and five strikeouts. He issued a leadoff walk in the third to left fielder Ender Inciarte and quickly paid for it when Gosselin followed with a run-scoring double. It was Gosselin’s first hit with the Diamondbacks, who activated him Monday from the 60-day disabled list, and put Arizona ahead 2-1.

The teams traded homers in the second. Catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia hit his fifth this season and fourth with the Diamondbacks after a ball initially ruled foul was deemed fair on an overturned call. LeMahieu hit his fifth homer of the year to knot the score at 1 in the bottom of the inning.

NOTES: Diamondbacks RHPs Enrique Burgos and Matt Stites and INF Brandon Drury were recalled from Triple-A Reno. Drury made his major league debut in the first game of the doubleheader after hitting a combined .303 at Double-A Mobile and Reno in 130 games with 40 doubles, five homers and 61 RBIs. ... Rockies 1B Wilin Rosario, RHP Miguel Castro, LHP Rex Brothers and INF Cristhian Adames were recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. Castro will be making his Rockies debut after they acquired him from the Blue Jays in the six-player deal that sent SS Troy Tulowitzki to Toronto on July 27. ... Rockies RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) and LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) were reinstated from the disabled list. ... Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt hit into a triple play in the ninth. With runners moving from first and second, he lined to shortstop Jose Reyes, who began the 6-4-3 triple play. ... Arizona manager Chip Hale was ejected by home plate umpire Tim Timmons in the second inning while a foul-ball call was reviewed and eventually overturned, resulting in a home run for C Jarrod Saltalamacchia.