Rockies open homestand with loss to Diamondbacks

DENVER -- After a dismal road trip, the Colorado Rockies returned to Coors Field, where they had been dominant this season.

Not on Tuesday, however, when they began a 10-game homestand with a 4-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, showing the same sort of offensive ineptitude that doomed them on their just-completed 2-7 road trip. The loss extended the Rockies’ season-high losing streak to five games and dropped their record at Coors Field to 16-8. They fell to 28-29, their record dipping below .500 for the first time since April 17 (8-9).

The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, concluded a homestand Sunday with a third consecutive loss to the Cincinnati Reds, lowering their record at Chase Field to 9-22. They likely were happy to go out on the road, where they improved to 15-14.

Asked after the win why his team has been more successful on the road, Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said, “I‘m not really thinking about that right now.”

And with good reason, since there was enough to savor in this victory. The Diamondbacks got six very effective innings from Chase Anderson in his fourth major league start, an overturned call at the plate that took a run away from the Rockies in the second and a three-run fourth that began with back-to back homers by first baseman Nick Evans, starting as Paul Goldschmidt was rested for the first day this season, and shortstop Chris Owings.

In his debut against the Rockies, Anderson pitched six innings, allowed four hits and made one mistake, hanging a curveball that DJ LeMahieu drove into the left-field stands in the fifth inning. It was his second homer of the season and cut Arizona’s lead to 3-1.

“I think tonight I was able to throw the fastball more, because they had the changeup in the back of their heads,” Anderson said. “It’s definitely my pitch because I can throw it for strikes and for strikeouts. But to be able to get people off the fastball, my fastball played up better tonight. So I was able to get outs with the fastball, because your breaking ball doesn’t too much at this elevation.”

The Rockies took a momentary lead in the second when Wilin Rosario singled with one out and scored on Charlie Culberson’s shot into the gap in right-center. Home plate umpire Jerry Layne called Rosario safe, ruling that catcher Miguel Montero did not tag Rosario. After a review of 1 minute, 35 seconds, the call was overturned.

“That was a big break for us,” Anderson said.

Rockies starter Jorge De La Rosa (6-4) worked seven innings and allowed three runs, all in the fourth. After the two homers, Ender Inciante flared a single to center, moved up on a sacrifice and wild pitch and scored on Gerardo Parra’s grounder.

The Diamondbacks made it 4-1 in the eighth on a run-scoring double by Owings, who finished a single shy of the cycle.

Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki led off the ninth with his 15th homer, connecting on closer Addison Reed’s 1-2 fastball. Corey Dickerson followed with an opposite-field single, but Reed retired the next three batters, two on strikeouts, to earn his 15th save in 17 chances.

De La Rosa had won six consecutive decisions over a seven-start stretch that included a three-inning, rain-shortened outing in a game against the San Francisco Giants that was suspended on May 22. In those seven games, De La Rosa’s ERA was 1.80. He had allowed seven homers in 59 innings in his previous 11 starts and no more than one homer in any outing.

“The first homer was a fastball right down the middle and the second one was a cutter over the middle,” De La Rosa said. “They hit them really good. I was battling today. I didn’t have my best stuff. I just kept trying to work my way through and go as far as I can. I think I did a good job.”

But not good enough, given the Rockies’ offensive woes. On their recent road trip, they scored just 26 runs, batted .205 (60-for-293) and hit .113 (7-for-62) with runners in scoring position. The Rockies managed seven hits against Anderson and three relievers and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

“We’re just kind of going through, I don’t know what you want to call it -- a slump or something like that,” Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon said. “We’re still the same team we had the first month of the season. We just got to get everybody back clicking on all cylinders again.”

NOTES: Rockies LF Carlos Gonzalez, who has inflammation in his left index finger, left the game before the sixth inning after aggravating the finger. He batted fifth for the first time this season after hitting third or fourth in each of his previous 49 starts and after going 0-for-2 has two hits in his past 24 at-bats. ... The Diamondbacks recalled INF Didi Gregorius from Triple-A Reno, and they placed INF Cliff Pennington on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2 due to a sprained ligament in his left thumb. ... Diamondbacks RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm tightness) will pitch for Reno on Thursday and Friday before returning to the club’s facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., to complete his rehabilitation. ... Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki led both leagues with 1,419,718 votes as the second round of balloting for the All-Star Game was announced. ... Rockies RHP Tyler Chatwood (right flexor tendon strain) made 45-50 throws at 105 feet and will move back to 120 feet Wednesday. He hopes to throw his first bullpen session by the end of the week.