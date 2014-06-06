Diamondbacks rack up 18 hits in win over Rockies

DENVER -- The Arizona Diamondbacks limped into Coors Field on Tuesday but they’re leaving with confidence and momentum after another convincing victory.

Chris Owings homered and drove in four runs, Paul Goldschmidt and Miguel Montero also homered and the Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 12-7 on Thursday night to sweep the three-game series.

Owings, Montero and Martin Prado had three hits each for the Diamondbacks, who are 18-14 since May 1.

The Diamondbacks finished with 18 hits. In the final two games of the series, they scored 28 runs on 39 hits.

“We swung the bats really good,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “We got on a bit of a roll and I’d like to continue that.”

The Rockies want to stop what has become a season-turning slide. They have lost seven straight and 10 of their last 12 after staying close to San Francisco in the National League West for the first seven weeks of the season.

“Have we hit rock bottom? Who knows,” shortstop Troy Tulowitzki said. “All I know is it’s still June and we’re only three games under .500.”

Arizona starter Bronson Arroyo (5-4) pitched 6 1/3 innings to get the win. He left with one out in the seventh and allowed four runs on six hits.

Brandon Barnes hit an inside-the-park home run and Charlie Blackmon and Tulowitzki also homered for the Rockies, but it wasn’t nearly enough against the hot-hitting Diamondbacks.

”Overall, we had good at-bats and put the ball in play,“ Montero said. ”We had a good approach and we battled on every pitch of the game. Not every game is going to be 18 hits.

It was the first time the Rockies have lost a home series this season after a late rally fell short. They scored three runs in the seventh to make it 7-6 and had the bases loaded with two outs when reliever Oliver Perez got pinch-hitter Justin Morneau to ground out to first to end the threat.

“It was the biggest pitch of the game,” Montero said. “Morneau, he can change the game with one swing and Perez threw a heck of a pitch.”

Owings gave Arizona a cushion again with a two-run homer off reliever Chris Martin in the eighth. It was his third hit of the night and fifth homer of the season.

The Diamondbacks scored three more times in the ninth to put it away.

“You can’t fault these guys in the locker room. We come to play every single day,” said Tulowitzki, who just missed hitting his second home run on a drive to the wall in the ninth. “It’s just not happening right now.”

Barnes pinch-hit in the bottom of the inning and hit a drive deep to center that bounced off the wall and rolled away from center fielder Ender Inciarte. The speedy Barnes easily raced home for the 14th inside-the-park homer in franchise history.

It wasn’t enough to rescue Colorado right-hander Juan Nicasio, who had his second straight rough start. Nicasio (5-4) allowed a season high in hits (11) and runs (seven) and put his team in a hole early.

The Diamondbacks, who scored 12 runs in the last three innings of Wednesday’s win, got two in the first inning Thursday after the first four batters reached. Gerardo Parra led off with a double, moved to third on a single by Chris Owings and scored on a single by Goldschmidt. Right fielder Martin Prado made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly.

Colorado got one run back when Blackmon homered in the bottom of the first, his 11th homer of the season. It was the third time he has led off a game with a home run this season. All of his homers in 2014 have come from the leadoff spot in the order, a franchise record.

Montero made it 3-1 with a two-out solo homer in the third, and Owings’ RBI double in the fourth gave Arizona a 4-1 lead. Colorado escaped further damage when Parra tried to score from first on the double but was thrown out by Tulowitzki.

The play was reviewed to ensure Rockies catcher Wilin Rosario gave Parra a clear path to home plate, and it was held up after a brief look.

Goldschmidt made it 5-1 with his 11th home run of the season leading off the fifth, but Colorado got the run back on an RBI single by second baseman DJ LeMahieu in the bottom of the inning.

NOTES: The Rockies placed RHP Jordan Lyles on the 15-day disabled list with a broken left hand and recalled RHP Chris Martin from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Lyles suffered the injury in the first inning of Wednesday’s loss to the Diamondbacks. ... Arizona’s bullpen is carrying a 2.28 ERA since May 16. It ranks third in the National League behind Chicago (1.78) and Washington (1.87) during that span. ... Colorado placed LHP Boone Logan on the 15-day DL with left elbow inflammation. A corresponding move with be announced at a later time. ... The Diamondbacks’ No. 1 and 2 hitters are batting .431 in the last seven games. ... Rockies 1B Justin Morneau was given the day off. ... A rainstorm moved through the Denver area, forcing the cancellation of Arizona’s batting practice.