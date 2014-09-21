EditorsNote: Fixes byline

Patient Butler rewards Rockies, beats Diamondbacks

DENVER -- After a long wait, Eddie Butler finally made his second major league start for the Colorado Rockies on Saturday and came away with his first victory.

Butler pitched six innings as the Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-1, at Coors Field.

After making his major league debut on June 6, Butler went on the disabled list because of inflammation in the back of his right shoulder. He was activated July 19 and began the climb back toward the majors pitching for Double-A Tulsa.

Butler was the losing pitcher in Sunday’s deciding Game 5 of the Texas League championships. But he showed enough to earn another start with the Rockies, and he rewarded the club on Saturday.

“It’s a great feeling,” Butler said. “It got a little nervous there at the end. You wanted that last inning to be over.”

Butler gave up one run and five hits while throwing 53 of 81 pitches for strikes and getting 10 outs on ground balls, including double plays to end the second and sixth innings.

Three relievers followed Butler to the mound. The last was closer LaTroy Hawkins, who gave up two singles to start the ninth, but retired the next three batters to seal Butler’s first victory.

Undoubtedly, Butler was a good deal more nervous than the 41-year-old Hawkins, who was making his 997th career appearance. Hawkins’ locker is next to Butler‘s, and Hawkins gave the 23-year-old rookie some terse pregame advice.

“He told me to just shut up and sit down and get ready,” Butler said.

It was a notable turnaround from his big league debut, when Butler yielded 10 hits and six runs to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 5 1/3 innings in a June loss.

“I wasn’t quite as anxious (this time),” Butler said. “(Catcher Mike) McKenry had a good game plan; I just followed him around all day. We attacked a lot of guys in and used sinkers as well. ... We used the slider, early and late; got some weak ground balls.”

Working with a 4-0 lead, Butler (1-1) gave up a home run third baseman Jake Lamb’s fourth home run of the season.

Left fielder Corey Dickerson quickly got that run back when he hit his 24th homer in the bottom of the fifth inning. That blast came against Trevor Cahill (3-12), who gave up 10 hits and five runs in five innings.

“It’s really frustrating, giving up five runs in five innings and you feel like you have better control of the game,” Cahill said. “Three pitches I want back, and it cost me five runs.”

Cahill was referring to giving up a triple to center fielder Charlie Blackmon in the third, Dickerson’s home run and shortstop Josh Rutledge’s two-run homer.

Dickerson also tripled home the Rockies’ first run after first baseman Justin Morneau singled with two out in the first.

Morneau went 2-for-4, raising his average one point to .318 and putting him in a tie for the National League lead with Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison, pending the Pirates’ game Saturday night.

The Diamondbacks went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position, leaving them 1-for-20 in those situations while losing the first two games of the series. And just four of Arizona’s 20 hits in the two games have gone for extra bases.

“They’re really driving the ball in the gaps and slugging the ball,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “We just haven’t done that in this series.”

NOTES: Diamondbacks LF Ender Inciarte, who singled to start the game, has led off eight of the last nine games with a hit -- five singles and three doubles. ... Diamondbacks LHP Oliver Perez set a franchise record for strikeouts in an inning with four in the seventh. The first batter was Morneau, who reached base on a wild pitch. ... Diamondbacks RF David Peralta was in the lineup for the first time since Sept. 5. He had been sidelined because of a lower back strain and pinch hit Friday night. ... The Rockies lineup included four rookies, with Morneau the only player with more than four years of major league service time. ... Rockies RF Michael Cuddyer, the reigning National League batting champion, had seven RBIs on Friday night, which according to the Elias Sports Bureau made him the fifth batting champion in the last 55 years with seven or more RBIs in a game. The others were Wade Boggs (1987), Paul O‘Neill (1995), Colorado’s Larry Walker (1999) and Joe Mauer (2010). ... Ben Paulsen, a first baseman by trade, made his third start for the Rockies in right field. ... The win was the fifth straight for the Rockies, who matched their season-high and have outscored the opposition, 53-16, in those victories. They also had a five-game winning streak from June 11-15. ... The Diamondbacks have lost five straight games and 14 of 19 in September.