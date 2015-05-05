Rockies rained out at home again

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies were rained out at home Monday for the second straight time.

No makeup date was announced for their game with the Arizona Diamondbacks that was postponed 1 hour, 55 minutes after it was supposed to start.

When they were last at home, the Rockies also had a game against the San Francisco Giants rained out on April 26. That was supposed to be the final game of the Rockies’ last homestand. The Rockies were scheduled to begin a six-game homestand Monday.

Both the Rockies and Diamondbacks will stay on rotation. Tyler Matzek, who was scheduled to start Monday for the Rockies, will start Tuesday. And Jordan Lyles’ start will be pushed back from Tuesday to Wednesday. Matzek will be pitching with seven days of rest, and Lyles will be starting on six days of rest.

Josh Collmenter, who was going to start Monday for Arizona, will start Tuesday on six days of rest. And Robbie Ray’s 2015 debut is now scheduled for Wednesday rather than Tuesday.

Before rain washed out Monday’s game, Rockies reliever Adam Ottavino, who had become the team’s closer and was having a stellar season, said he is likely headed for Tommy John surgery on Thursday.

Ottavino has a partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament. He is scheduled to receive a second opinion Wednesday when he is examined by Dr. James Andrews in Gulf Breeze, Fla. If, as expected, Andrews confirms the diagnosis, Ottavino said he will undergo Tommy John surgery on Thursday.

“I just want to have the maximum amount of time to heal up,” he said, “so I can come back as fast as possible and as strong as possible.”

On April 27, Ottavino underwent an MRI exam that showed inflammation in the elbow where the triceps attaches to the elbow and showed damage to the ulnar collateral ligament.

“MRIs don’t tell the whole story, but multiple people read it the same way,” said Ottavino, who was scheduled to be examined before the game Monday by Dr. Thomas Noonan, the Rockies’ medical director. Noonan was one of those who read the MRI.

LaTroy Hawkins began the season as the Rockies’ closer; but, after he faltered, Ottavino took over that role April 14. In 10 games, he was 1-0, converted his three save opportunities and pitched 10 1/3 scoreless innings. He allowed three hits, walked two and struck out 13 while limiting opposing hitters to a .094 average.

“Obviously, it was devastating news,” Ottavino said. “I wanted to be a part of this team this year, and I felt I was in the best spot I’d ever been in on the mound. So in that way, it (stinks). But at the same time, if it’s going to happen, at least I have a good shot of pitching at some point next year.”

If there’s any solace for Ottavino, his injury is to his elbow, not his shoulder, and plenty of pitchers have come back successfully from Tommy John surgery -- including teammates Rafael Betancourt, Jorge De La Rosa, John Axford and Adam Wainwright, whom Ottavino knew when he began his career in the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization.

”I was a lot more scared years ago when I thought I might have to have shoulder surgery, knowing that that’s pretty much a death sentence,“ Ottavino said. ”Where this is not as much of a death sentence. I can look on our team. We have four or five guys who’ve had it and lots of pitchers I’ve played with (like) Adam Wainwright.

“Hopefully, I’ll be the next to be a success, come back and be myself again.”

Ottavino, 29, who last pitched on April 25, said the counsel he received from the likes of Betancourt and De La Rosa was that he’ll need “to work really hard with the rehab and the recovery. Perfectly willing to do that. Baseball’s my love. So I‘m just going to do everything I can.”

Manager Walt Weiss said Axford will continue to close as he has done since Ottavino was sidelined. Axford has made five scoreless appearances, totaling five innings with three saves, increasing his career save total to 119. On days when Axford is unavailable, Weiss said Betancourt will close.

While Weiss was prepared for the news on Ottavino, having it become official was still jarring.

“These are the cards we’ve been dealt and Adam’s been dealt,” Weiss said. “It’s not fair. You wish it were different, but now we get a plan of attack in place and get after it.”

NOTES: Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado and CF Charlie Blackmon each hit two homers Sunday at San Diego. It was the eighth time in Rockies history that two players have hit multiple homers in the same game and first since June 5, 2013, when RF Carlos Gonzalez hit three and SS Troy Tulowitzki hit two at Cincinnati. ... The Rockies have lost a season-high-tying five straight games, outscored 47-17, and are two games below .500 for the first time this season. ... Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt was named National League Player of the Week for April 27-May 3, hitting .556 (15-for-27) with four doubles, one homer and six RBIs. It is the first time he has won the weekly honor. ... Diamondbacks 3B Jake Lamb (left foot stress reaction) will have the boot removed from his foot Tuesday and start treadmill walking. ... Diamondbacks LHP Patrick Corbin, who underwent Tommy John surgery on March 25, 2014, was scheduled to start in an extended spring training game Monday in Scottsdale, Ariz. But the game was rained out, pushing his start back to Tuesday.