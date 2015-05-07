Diamondbacks rout Rockies to earn DH sweep

DENVER -- An impressive Arizona debut by left-hander Robbie Ray helped the Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 and complete a doubleheader sweep on Wednesday.

In his 10th career game and seventh start, Ray gave up one run on five hits in six innings. He struck out a career-high-tying five and gave up no walks, parlaying a live fastball and command of the pitch into his second career victory.

”Right from the get-go, we threw a lot of fastballs. When you’re a left-hander and throw 96 (mph), if you can locate, you’re going to get some outs, said catcher Tuffy Gosewich, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI and tied his career high in hits. “I think that’s what he did tonight.”

Ray (1-0) was supposed to start Tuesday, but the teams were rained out for the second straight day, necessitating the doubleheader. The Diamondbacks, who acquired Ray from Detroit in December, added him to their roster as the 26th player for the second game and now will return him to Triple-A Reno.

“And for sure, when we need somebody, he’s going to be the guy,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said.

The Rockies have lost 13 of their past 17 games to fall four games below .500 (11-15). The doubleheader sweep extended the Rockies’ season-high skid to seven games, and they have been outscored 65-25 in that tailspin.

When manager Walt Weiss was asked if he thinks the Rockies are not a very good baseball team right now, he said, “That’s fair. Over the last week, I can’t argue that. There’s no magic pill. Show up and compete. We’ve got to pitch better and we’ve got to take better at-bats. We’ve got to play better.”

In the first game, Arizona built an early 9-0 lead and won 13-7. The Diamondbacks set a season high in runs -- 18 is also their franchise high in a doubleheader -- and tied their season high with 18 hits.

Right fielder Mark Trumbo hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs. Second baseman Aaron Hill hit a three-run homer and tied his career high with four RBIs. Josh Collmenter pitched into the eighth as he beat Colorado for the second straight start.

After Colorado starter Tyler Matzek lasted just two innings in the first game, making it eight straight starts of five innings or less, Jordan Lyles (2-3) pitched seven innings for the Rockies, just the third time in 26 games that the Rockies’ starter had worked seven innings. Lyles gave up three runs in the fifth, which gave Arizona a 4-1 lead and proved to be the game-changing inning.

“He had the tough fifth,” Weiss said. “Other than that, I thought he threw the ball very well. That’s a good-enough performance for us to win games. We didn’t do anything offensively. We’ll take that outing.”

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt and left fielder David Peralta both drove in two runs. Gosewich’s third hit, an infield single, drove in a run in the eighth for the Diamondbacks, who outhit the Rockies 12-5 while winning a season-high two straight games for the fourth time.

Goldschmidt finally came alive offensively in the fourth inning, putting Arizona ahead 1-0 with his seventh homer. He struck out four times in the first game of the doubleheader and in his first at-bat of the second game. It was just the second homer allowed by Lyles, whose season workload at that point was 32 2/3 innings.

Catcher Michael McKenry’s two-out double in the bottom of the inning tied the game 1-1, scoring shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who had led off with a single.

Peralta doubled home two runs with two outs in the fifth, his drive sailing just beyond the outstretched glove of right fielder Charlie Blackmon on what looked like a catchable ball. Goldschmidt looped a single to left to score Peralta, giving Arizona a 4-1 lead. That was more than enough for Ray, who held the Rockies hitless in four at-bats with runners in scoring position and ended his outing by getting third baseman Nolan Arenado to ground into a double play.

“My slider was a little bit off today,” Ray said, “but it didn’t really matter because I was pounding the zone with my fastball to both sides of the plate. That’s what the key was.”

NOTES: Rockies manager Walt Weiss was ejected in the third inning by plate umpire Bill Miller after hollering from the bench when Miller called a third strike against RHP Jordan Lyles. It was Weiss’ first ejection of the season. Weiss said, “We had some differences with the strike zone. The pitch before that last pitch, I had some words for Bill, and he’d heard enough after the next pitch.” ... 1B Goldschmidt has reached base in 22 consecutive games against the Rockies. ... A scoring change in the first game resulted in Rockies RHP Christian Bergman being charged with five earned runs rather than one. An error was taken away from SS Troy Tulowitzki, and Diamondbacks CF A.J. Pollock was credited with an infield hit. ... Rockies INF Rafael Ynoa appeared in the outfield for the first time as a major-leaguer in the second game, playing left field. ... Rockies LHP Chris Rusin was sent back to Triple-A Albuquerque. He was the Rockies’ 26th man on the roster for the second game.