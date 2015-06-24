Rockies belt five homers in rout of Diamondbacks

EditorsNote: fixes: Home runs allowed by Kyle Kendrick

DENVER -- Nolan Arenado homered twice as the Colorado Rockies belted a season-high five home runs and came from behind Tuesday night to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-5.

The two homers gave third baseman Arenado a career-high 19 in 280 plate appearances, one more than he hit last season in 467 plate appearances. He matched his season high with four RBIs, giving him 58 -- second in the National League behind Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton (66).

“He’s a guy that can change the game on side of ball on a nightly basis,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said of Arenado. “He’s a special player.”

First baseman Wilin Rosario, second baseman DJ LeMahieu and right fielder Brandon Barnes hit solo homers for the Rockies, who last hit five homers in a game July 9, 2014 at San Diego.

Arenado, who also extended his career-high hitting streak to 10 games, hit a solo homer in the fourth and a three-run shot in the fifth when the Rockies batted around and erupted for six runs to go ahead 8-4 and knocked out Arizona starter Chase Anderson (3-2), who allowed a career-high eight earned runs. Both of Anderson’s losses have come against the Rockies.

During his current hitting streak, Arenado has gone 15-for-39 (.385) with four doubles, one triple, four homers and 11 RBIs. He also has raised his average 17 points to .287.

“We’ve seen the power (before), but now it’s more consistent,” Weiss said. “He’s just handling everything right now. He’s handling the high fastball. He’s handling offspeed stuff down. He’s in a good place.”

Arenado, who is in his third season in the majors, attributed his power surge to being more experienced, knowing himself now as a player and having more familiarity with the pitchers. But he said, “If you would’ve asked me in spring training if I would hit 19 home runs at this point, I’d be like, ‘No shot.’ ”

Last year, Arenado hit 16 of his home runs at Coors Field. This season, 11 of his 19 homers have come on the road.

“My buddies back in California make fun of me because all I did last year was hit home runs in Denver,” Arenado said. “My whole goal (this season) is I just want to be able to drive the ball out of the park on the road. Thank God I’ve been able to do that this year and been able to come home and put some good swings (on the ball).”

The win was the third straight for the Rockies, their longest streak since they matched their season-high four-game winning streak May 27-31.

Kyle Kendrick (3-9) gave up three more homers -- all before a 38-minute rain delay in the second -- bringing his major-league leading total to 21 and accounting for four runs. But he didn’t allow any more runs, pitched six innings and won for the first time at Coors Field as a member of the Rockies. He entered the game 0-4 with a 6.81 ERA in his six previous starts there.

“I‘m not going to lie, it’s a different place,” said Kendrick, who signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Rockies shortly before spring training. “I‘m happy to be here, but it’s the way it is. You just have to keep battling, keep trying to make your pitches and take the ball every fifth day.”

The Rockies homered twice while erupting for six runs in the fifth inning and knocking out Anderson.

Rosario’s fifth homer of the season made it 8-4 and finished Anderson. He gave up three homers, the number he had yielded in 79 1/3 innings entering this start. Arenado had the other two homers off Anderson -- a three-run shot in the fifth and a solo homer to lead off the fourth.

“You can’t leave the ball up in this park,” Anderson said. “They’re going to make you pay for it. It’s just something to learn from. I’ve just go to keep the ball down. That’s the only thing I can really take from this. Baseball -- you have those days and you learn from them.”

