Eighth-inning uprising carries Rockies to 6-4 win

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies rallied for five runs in the eighth inning and exacted some last at-bat revenge Thursday in a 6-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Rockies closer John Axford, who blew his first save of the season and suffered the loss on Wednesday when the Diamondbacks rallied for three runs in the ninth inning, relieved Boone Logan in the ninth in the series finale and came away with his 13th save.

The Rockies, who improved to 17-22 at Coors Field, have won consecutive series at home for the first time this season.

“I think it’s important,” said Colorado shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who led off the eighth with his first career pinch-homer. “Obviously, we’re not in that do-or-die stage yet, but when you’re playing division games, it is important to win series, especially at home, because we haven’t been the best.”

The Diamondbacks took a 2-1 lead into the eighth, but Tulowitzki tied the score with his homer against Daniel Hudson (2-3). Tulowitzki had been 0-for-5 as a pinch hitter this season and hitless in his past eight pinch-hit at-bats dating to last season.

“Just trying to put together a good at-bat, especially leading off inning,” Tulowitzki said. “Hudson’s firm. Obviously, he throws upper 90s. He got behind 1-0 and threw a fastball and I put a good swing on it.”

Hudson had just relieved starter Rubby De La Rosa, who lasted the longest in the first De La Rosa-De La Rosa matchup in major league history. Jorge De La Rosa started for the Rockies but left in the sixth with a cut on his middle finger.

“Typically he’s been able to get over it and not miss a start,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “That cut opened up pretty good. We felt if we let him go any longer, he was really going to tear that thing and you’re maybe looking at a possible (disabled list) situation. But it’s something that’s been fairly chronic, so there’s concern there.”

Jorge De La Rosa said, “I think they made a good decision to take me out. It was bothering me all game.”

After Tulowitzki hit his eighth homer of the season, center fielder Charlie Blackmon walked and stole second before second baseman Rafael Ynoa sacrificed him to third. Left fielder Ben Paulsen brought Ynoa home with a groundout after ending the top of the eighth by reaching over the fence to rob Arizona second baseman Chris Owings of a home run.

“I knew it was in my glove, but I didn’t know it was going over the wall,” Paulsen said. “It was a cool feeling. That’s probably the best play I ever made, definitely in the outfield.”

The five-run, eight-innning rally included a run-scoring single by first baseman Wilin Rosario, who had three hits. He drove in third baseman Nolan Arenado, who hit his 20th homer of the season in the sixth and took third on Paulsen’s RBI grounder when no one was covering the base.

The final two runs of the inning scored on third baseman Aaron Hill’s error.

Axford, who relieved Logan with no outs and runners on first and third, got pinch-hitter Danny Dorn to hit into a run-scoring groundout in the ninth. Center fielder A.J. Pollock grounded a single to right and stole second, putting runners on second and third for first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who hit a sacrifice fly, before Axford struck out right fielder Yasmany Tomas to end the game.

Axford threw 32 pitches Wednesday night to get two outs. He insisted to Weiss that he could pitch if needed Thursday and wound up throwing another 25.

On Wednesday, Axford issued a game-tying, 10-pitch walk to Jarrold Saltalamacchia followed by a sacrifice fly that gave the Diamondbacks their 8-7 victory.

Axford had another 10-pitch at-bat Thursday, this time to Goldschmidt, who fouled off four straight 3-2 pitches as Axford threw fastballs and sliders before one final curveball.

”Some memories of last night,“ Axford said. ”I kept trying to work in and out, fastball, slider. Just try and make him put the ball in play or swing through one at one point. That guy’s incredible. He’s the MVP of the league right now.

“He’s a great, great player, so once again, I didn’t want to make mistakes. So tried to work both sides and eventually I had to throw something different. So it was a curveball at the end.”

The winning pitcher was Justin Miller (1-0), who pitched the eighth and retired the side in order.

The Diamondbacks took a 2-1 lead in the seventh on back-to-back doubles by shortstop Nick Ahmed and Pollock with two outs but failed in an attempt to get back to .500 for the first time since April 24.

”Tulowitzki came off the bench and hits a homer,“ Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. ”It’s just very typical playing in this ballpark. The game is never over. One-run games are tough to hold.

“The one thing that was disappointing today was not being able to stop the damage once it started.”

NOTES: Diamondbacks RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) didn’t feel right after making his first rehab start Wednesday at Tacoma for Triple-A Reno and returned to Phoenix on Thursday to be evaluated. ... Diamondbacks SS Ahmed made his 74th career start and led off for the first time in the majors. He batted first in 86 career minor league games. ... Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez, who suffered a mild sprain of his left hand Sunday, was not in the lineup for the third straight game but came in as a defensive replacement, just as he did Wednesday. ... Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu was not in the lineup for the first time since May 24. He had started 29 consecutive games. Rafael Ynoa made his 13th start of the season and second at second base. The other was May 17 at Los Angeles.