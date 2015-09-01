Rockies stun D-backs with 9th-inning rally

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies entered the ninth inning Monday night trailing by three runs and hitless in 15 at-bats with runners in scoring position, seemingly on their way to a disheartening defeat.

Their futility in the clutch ended during a stunning four-run rally against Arizona Diamondbacks closer Brad Ziegler that resulted in a 5-4 win for the Rockies.

Pinch hitter Ben Paulsen capped the uprising with a game-winning, two-run single off Matt Reynolds on an 0-2 pitch.

The only left-hander in the Arizona bullpen, Reynolds relieved Ziegler, who has converted 22 consecutive save opportunities, and got the left-handed-hitting Paulsen to swing and miss at two fastballs.

“On the last pitch, I was trying to expand with a fastball and didn’t quite get it out there enough,” Reynolds said. “You get him in a situation there, you have some opportunities to get the ball out of the zone and hopefully he goes after one, takes a poor swing on one. Just didn’t make the pitch.”

The game-winning rally began when pinch hitter Daniel Descalso grounded a single to right-center to open the ninth against Ziegler (0-3).

With one out, shortstop Jose Reyes grounded a double through the hole at second base, moving Descalso to third.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado lined a two-run single off the top of the left field wall with one out, cutting Arizona’s lead to 4-3. Arenado’s hit ended the Rockies’ longest single-game drought with runners in scoring position since they went 0-for-15 in those situations against the San Diego Padres on June 8, 2013.

After Ziegler got right fielder Carlos Gonzalez to fly out, second baseman DJ LeMahieu hit a bouncer off Ziegler’s glove. The reliever ran for the ball, threw while falling down, and the ball sailed over first base, putting runners on second and third for catcher Nick Hundley, who walked.

“That was definitely the worst pitch I threw,” Ziegler said of the ball Arenado hit. “But even then, I had a chance on the chopper back to me and lost it in the lights, believe it or not. Then when I went to pick it up, I rolled my left ankle, so I tried to spin and throw on one foot. It probably wasn’t the smartest decision. I should’ve just ate the ball and kept it first and second.”

After the walk to Hundley, Ziegler gave way to Reynolds, who began his career in the Colorado organization and made his fifth appearance in the majors since undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2013.

Paulsen was 3-for-12 as a pinch hitter with no RBIs before lining his game-winning hit up the middle against Reynolds. It was Paulsen’s second career walk-off hit, both this season.

“A big situation, you just want to slow everything down, just try to see strikes and put good swings on them,” Paulsen said. “I dug myself a hole. He left one up, and I handled it.”

Arizona rookie left-hander Robbie Ray was on the verge of winning for the first time in nine starts since July 7. He has lost six straight decisions, winding up with a no-decision Monday after allowing one run in 5 2/3 innings.

Center fielder A.J. Pollock hit a two-run homer in Arizona’s three-run third, hammering an 0-2 changeup deep into the left fields stands for his 14th homer. Right fielder Ender Inciarte and left fielder David Peralta each had run-scoring singles, Inciarte in the third and Peralta with two outs in the fifth, as the Diamondbacks built a 4-1 lead.

That damage came against starter Chad Bettis, who allowed a career-high 11 hits and four runs in six innings but got 11 outs on ground balls and had four strikeouts and no walks.

Three relievers followed Bettis to the mound for three innings, the final one Simon Castro (2-0), who retired the six batters he faced to earn his second victory in three appearances since the Rockies brought him up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 23.

“It was a win we felt like we should’ve had,” Pollock said. “We could’ve scrapped (for) more runs. You never want to go that many innings without scoring runs. It just didn’t feel great going into that last inning, and it came back to haunt us.”

NOTES: Diamondbacks INF Phil Gosselin, acquired from the Braves in July, was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and started at second base in his Arizona debut. He was out due to a fractured left thumb. ... RHP Allen Webster was optioned to Triple-A Reno, and Arizona designated minor league RHP Kevin Munson for assignment to clear space for Gosselin on the 40-man roster. ... RHP Silvino Bracho, who made his major league debut Sunday, became the 27th pitcher to appear for the Diamondbacks this season, one shy of the club record set in 2010. ... Rockies RHP Kyle Kendrick, out since Aug. 1 due to right shoulder inflammation, will be activated to start second game of the doubleheader Tuesday. He is expected to throw 60-70 pitches. ... Rockies 1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms/cervical strain) will remain on a rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain through Thursday before being re-evaluated.