Five-run inning pushes D-backs past Rockies

DENVER -- The Arizona Diamondbacks struck for five runs with two outs in the fifth, and they rode that go-ahead uprising Monday night to a 10-5 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Jean Segura began the fateful rally with a homer, and Jake Lamb, who had four RBIs, delivered the key hit, a three-run homer, as the Diamondbacks beat the Rockies for just the second time in seven meetings this year.

Lamb grounded into an inning-ending double play after Paul Goldschmidt’s sacrifice fly in the first. That at-bat, Lamb said, prepared him for Tyler Chatwood’s first-pitch fastball that Lamb walloped 445 feet into the second deck in right field.

“I rolled over the first one,” Lamb said. “I came up in that situation (with) guys on, I knew they were going to go right back to it, so I was just looking for something in. And I put a good swing on it.”

Twelve of Lamb’s past 18 hits have gone for extra bases, including a run-scoring triple in the two-run ninth. The win was Arizona’s fourth straight following a six-game losing streak.

After going 1-5 against the Rockies at Chase Field, the teams played at Coors Field for the first time this season.

Coming off a 6-4 trip that boosted their road record to 10-9, the Rockies began a six-game homestand with a loss that dropped their home mark to 4-9.

Rockies manager Walt Weiss termed the Diamondbacks’ big fifth and resulting defeat “disappointing after coming off such a high on the road trip.”

Archie Bradley (1-0) made the most of a cameo appearance. He was recalled from Triple-A Reno to make a spot start, and he was optioned to the minors after getting the win. He allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks in six innings, three in the fourth when the Rockies took a 4-1 lead. Bradley threw 106 pitches in his 10th career start.

In his only other start for the Diamondbacks this year, Bradley gave up five runs on seven hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings at San Francisco on April 18.

“Every start up here and in Triple-A, I just feel I‘m maturing and learning as much as I can every start and starting to learn who I am as a pitcher,” said Bradley, who is 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA in five starts at Reno.

Chatwood (4-3) worked six innings, the seventh time in eight starts he has at least gone that distance. However, after yielding 10 runs in 37 2/3 innings in his previous seven starts, Chatwood allowed six runs Monday, five of them when six consecutive batters reached base with two outs in the fifth as the Diamondbacks batted around.

After Segura’s homer, Chatwood issued a walk, followed by a single by Goldschmidt, who went 2-for-2 with two walks, a sacrifice fly and three runs. After Lamb’s long homer, Welington Castillo doubled as his line drive to center field skipped away from a diving Charlie Blackmon, and Chris Herrmann launched a triple to right-center.

Chatwood is 4-0 with an 0.33 ERA in four road starts and 0-3 with a 7.88 in three outings at Coors Field.

“It’s not mental,” said Chatwood of the huge disparity. “I don’t think I‘m throwing bad at home. Giving up home runs is the only difference.”

The five homers Chatwood has allowed this season have all come at Coors Field.

Trevor Story doubled twice and drove in three of the Rockies’ first four runs as they built a 4-1 lead after four innings.

Gerardo Parra committed a baserunning gaffe, getting thrown out trying to steal third after a leadoff double in the eighth with the Rockies down by four runs.

“That’s not a running situation,” Weiss said. “G knows that. He thought they weren’t paying attention to him.”

NOTES: The Diamondbacks will bring up RHP Evan Marshall from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. They optioned RHP Archie Bradley back to Triple-A Reno after the game. ... Arizona 2B Jean Segura has reached base in a career-high 16 straight games. ... Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt has reached base safely in 42 straight games against the Rockies, extending his franchise record against any opponent. ... Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa (strained left groin) made his first rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday. He is scheduled to make another Saturday. ... Rockies INF Daniel Descalso (fractured left hand) played all nine innings in his first rehab game for Albuquerque. ... Rockies RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder strain) threw 25 pitches in a simulated game. He is scheduled to begin a likely lengthy rehab assignment Wednesday for Albuquerque and work one inning. ... Diamondbacks OF David Peralta (sore right wrist) did not play.