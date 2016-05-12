Rockies pull out of home skid after losing big lead

DENVER -- It wasn’t easy, but the Colorado Rockies ended their slide at Coors Field with an 8-7 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

The Rockies blew a 7-1 lead before Nolan Arenado homered with two outs in the eighth inning to salvage the victory.

Arenado’s 13th home run helped the Rockies end their seven-game losing streak at Coors Field, their third longest home losing streak in franchise history. The blast came against Tyler Clippard on a 2-2 split-fingered pitch.

“He’s pretty nasty,” said Arenado, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. “He threw me a split on strike two I looked foolish on. I just tried to shorten up, try to see it deep and the ball kind of drifted back over middle in and I was able to hit it out. His stuff’s pretty darn good.”

Arenado’s homer ended Arizona’s five-game winning streak and kept the Diamondbacks from sweeping the three-game series.

“At times, you just got to tip your cap,” Clippard said, “because the fact that he was able to get a good piece of the bat on that pitch riding in on him and keep it fair, I thought was pretty impressive. It’s a results-oriented game, man, it’s frustrating.”

Charlie Blackmon went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Rockies.

The Diamondbacks were hurt by their defense. Third baseman Jake Lamb’s error led to two unearned runs in the fourth. And Ryan Raburn’s two-run double in the sixth came when Blackmon beat second baseman Jean Segura to the base, avoiding an inning-ending force play.

“When you play these shifts, the one thing that becomes difficult is when the second baseman gets on the other side of second,” Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. “He’s trying to get to the base, see where the ball is.”

Hale said that in retrospect, shortstop Nick Ahmed acknowledged after fielding Mark Reynolds’ grounder he should have thrown to first to try to get the slower Reynolds.

Chad Bettis, who has emerged as the Rockies’ best starter, sailed through five scoreless innings before Paul Goldschmidt’s two-out double in the sixth made it 5-1.

Raburn’s double boosted Coloardo’s lead to 7-1 in the bottom of the inning, but the Diamondbacks rallied with a three-run seventh that finished Bettis.

The inning began with three straight hits, including a two-run double by Chris Herrmann. Then, with one out, Bettis gave up a run-scoring single to Ahmed that trimmed the Rockies’ lead to 7-4 and ended Bettis’ 95-pitch workday.

“I wouldn’t say I got tired,” said Bettis, who retired 12 straight batters after Segura opened the game with a double and allowed nine hits with no walks and a career-high tying eight strikeouts. “We had a six-run lead, and I was trying to collect outs. Guys got pitches to hit.”

Arizona struck for three runs in the eighth when Chad Qualls gave up three run-scoring hits. The last was Chris Owings’ topper to second base that he beat out for a single to tie the score at 7.

Gonzalez Germen (1-0) got the final out in the eighth and Jake McGee retired the side in order in the ninth for his ninth save of the season.

The Rockies took a 2-0 lead in the third when Blackmon led off with his second homer of the season and the 500th hit of his career and Reynolds’ single netted a run.

Blackmon singled home two runs in a three-run fourth. Gerardo Parra, who had three hits, led off with a single. He reached second when Lamb dropped Dustin Garneau’s grounder and threw too late to get Parra. After Bettis’ sacrifice, Blackmon fisted a single into short right field.

With two outs, Arenado hit a high popup behind first base that eluded Goldschmidt and landed on the foul line for a run-scoring double.

“Today was a pretty lucky day,” Arenado said. “Yesterday, I lined out twice. It’s crazy how this game works. I was just happy that blooper helped us get runs.”

NOTES: Diamondbacks OF David Peralta did not start for the fourth straight game but reported improvement in his sore right wrist. He is scheduled to be examined Thursday morning by a hand specialist in the Phoenix area. ... Rockies OF Carlos Gonzalez was not in the lineup. With the Rockies off Thursday, manager Walt Weiss wanted to give him two days of rest. ... Diamondbacks LHP Keith Hessler was claimed off waivers Tuesday by the San Diego Padres. Arizona designated Hessler for assignment on April 30. He was 0-0 with a 5.06 ERA in seven games for Double-A Mobile and had no record with a 9.00 ERA in two outings for the Diamondbacks. ... Diamondbacks RHP Josh Collmenter (right shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to make his third rehab appearance for high-Class A Visalia on Thursday. ... The Rockies were limited to a season-low four hits on Tuesday night, their lowest total against the Diamondbacks at Coors Field since they had three hits on May 20, 2013. ... Diamondbacks 2B Jean Segura has reached base safely in 18 consecutive games. ... Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt has reached base safely in 44 straight games against the Rockies, a franchise record against any opponent.