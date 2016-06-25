Diamondbacks rally in ninth, stay hot on road

DENVER -- Never mind the comforts of home. The road seems to bring out the best in the Arizona Diamondbacks.

They scored twice in the ninth inning Friday night to beat the Colorado Rockies 10-9 after blowing a five-run lead and watching Colorado roar back and go ahead in the eighth.

The game took 4 hours, 30 minutes and was the longest nine-inning game in National League history. The Diamondbacks used their entire eight-man bullpen. The Rockies went 0-for-their-first-14 with runners in scoring position and finished 4-for-26.

Arizona’s Yasmany Tomas tied the game with a home run -- his second of the game -- with one out in the ninth off closer Carlos Estevez (1-5).

With two outs, Jean Segura doubled and scored on Michael Bourn’s single as Estevez blew his third save in seven opportunities.

“On Tomas, I missed my spot,” Estevez said. “(Catcher Nick) Hundley wanted it up. It was middle-away. The other ones were good pitches -- 0-0 slider Segura, free-swinger, fastball hunter. It was a good idea to go slider first pitch. He got it. Bourn hit a fastball down and away.”

Pinch hitter Carlos Gonzalez’s two-out double in the eighth capped a four-run uprising that put the Rockies ahead 9-8. He wasn’t in the lineup because of a sore right wrist that he sustained while striking out on his final at-bat Thursday night.

Before the game, Rockies manager Walt Weiss said Gonzalez was available and called on him with two outs and runners on first and third against Randall Delgado. Gonzalez lined a double into the gap in left-center.

Josh Collmenter (1-0) got the final out in the eighth and Brad Ziegler worked the ninth to earn his 16th save.

Nolan Arenado led off the Colorado ninth with a ground-rule double that hopped over the wall in center. Pinch hitter Tony Wolters sacrificed and was safe on catcher Chris Herrmann’s throwing error. Mark Reynolds grounded into a 6-2-5-3 fielder’s choice that erased Arenado.

“We’re going on contact there,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “It’s a double play, you got one shot left. You make them throw home, you still got two shots left.”

Left fielder Rickie Weeks Jr. made a leaping catch at the wall of Nick Hundley’s drive, and Cristhian Adames grounded out.

Hundley said he didn’t hit the ball “too flush” but was “more hoping it would go out.”

Said Weeks: “Off the bat I was tracking the ball and trying to make a play. Obviously it was a do-or-die situation.”

The Diamondbacks have won seven of their past eight games and 10 of their last 13. They have also won seven of their past eight games on the road, where they are 23-15.

The Rockies have lost three straight and six of their past eight. They are 13-26 at Coors Field after dropping the first two games of the four-game series.

Tomas’ three-run shot capped a six-run seventh, when the Diamondbacks went ahead on Jake Lamb’s two-run triple. He atoned for a sixth-inning play on which he made two errors that allowed two runs to score and the Rockies to go ahead 3-2.

Daniel Hudson, who allowed four hits and three runs in one-third of an inning Thursday, yielded consecutive doubles to DJ LeMahieu and Arenado to open the eighth, cutting the Diamondbacks’ lead to 8-6. Hudson walked Ryan Raburn and gave way to Delgado. He retired the first two batters he faced before Cristhian Adames singled home a run on a 10-pitch at-bat. The Rockies tied the score at 8 when Delgado threw a wild pitch.

Third baseman Lamb muffed Brandon Barnes’ grounder. It was Lamb’s third error of the game and brought Gonzalez to the plate for his go-ahead hit, which set the stage for the Diamondbacks’ final charge.

“Any loss is tough, but when you lose it when you’ve got a four-run lead going into the seventh, you don’t want to lose games late,” Ziegler said. “Even in the ninth, there was all kinds of chaos going on. We got the rundown at home and it didn’t feel as uptight on the mound.”

NOTES: Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt has reached base safely in 46 consecutive games against the Rockies, second only to Mike Piazza, whose on-base streak against them was 48 consecutive games. ... Diamondbacks OF Socrates Brito (fractured right toe) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. He fouled a ball off the toe in his final at-bat Thursday. ... Diamondbacks INF-OF Brandon Drury, who flied out in a pinch-hitting appearance, was recalled from Triple-A Reno. He was optioned there Sunday. ... Diamondbacks 2B Phil Gosselin made his 70th career start and batted fourth for the first time. ... Rockies RHP Jon Gray, who had shoulder fatigue in his last outing, is on course to start Monday after throwing a 14-pitch bullpen with no issues. ... Rockies SS Trevor Story was given a planned day off but delivered a run-scoring pinch-hit single in the seventh. ... Rockies RHP Tyler Chatwood (mid-back strain) is scheduled to throw a 20-pitch bullpen Saturday. ... Rockies RHP Christian Bergman (left oblique strain) is scheduled to throw 70-to-75 pitches in his second rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday after throwing 60 pitches Thursday. ... Rockies RHP Adam Ottavino (torn ulnar collateral ligament) is scheduled to pitch one inning Sunday for Triple-A Albuquerque after throwing one inning Thursday in his first rehab appearance as he continues his comeback from Tommy John surgery in May 2015. ... Rockies LHP Jake McGee (sprained left knee) threw a 20-pitch bullpen, his first since going on the disabled list June 11.