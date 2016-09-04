Shipley, Castillo power Diamondbacks past Rockies

DENVER -- Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Braden Shipley more than held his own at Coors Field in his debut at that hitters' paradise Saturday night.

Making his eighth career start, Shipley pitched into the sixth inning as the Diamondbacks built an early six-run lead and beat the Colorado Rockies 9-4.

"I've pitched in a lot of tough ballparks, especially in Triple-A this year with Reno," said Shipley, who went to college at the University of Nevada-Reno. "Going to college, I pitched in Reno and pitched in a bunch of tough ballparks, and I just never really let it get to my head. I just always have trusted my stuff. And I think that was the key tonight, trusting my stuff and let the defense work."

Welington Castillo hit a three-run double in the third and Jake Lamb, the fifth straight batter to reach base, followed with a two-run homer as the Diamondbacks ruined the return of Tyler Chatwood (10-9) and took a 6-0 lead.

Chatwood hadn't pitched for the Rockies since Aug. 14 due to a mid-back strain and was lifted for a pinch hitter in the fifth after yielding six runs (five earned) and seven hits.

Four Arizona relievers combined to limit the Rockies to two hits in 4 1/3 innings after Shipley allowed eight hits and four runs in 5 2/3 frames with one walk and three strikeouts.

"He used his curveball very effectively early in the count to buy a strike and then pitched in," Arizona manager Chip Hale said. "You have to pitch in. He was able to use the changeup earlier down in the zone. Later, it did get up. That was when they started to get him."

Chris Owings had a career-high tying four hits for the Diamondbacks, who won for just the sixth time in 15 games against the Rockies this season but beat them for the fifth time in nine contests at Coors Field. The loss was just the second in seven games for the Rockies.

Shipley, 24, gave up two homers, a solo shot to Gerardo Parra in the third - his sixth of the season and first after 106 at-bats without a homer since June 6 - and Daniel Descalso's two-run blast in the fifth, his fifth homer of the season and second in two days.

Shipley gave up a single and a walk to start the sixth but then struck out Nolan Arenado and David Dahl before Tom Murphy's run-scoring single cut the Diamondbacks' lead to 7-4 and ended Shipley's 93-pitch outing.

"I felt we had him on the ropes in the (sixth), and he had the strikeout of Nolan and Dahl," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "Those were big outs against two really good hitters. We had him pinned in the corner and he pitched his way out of it."

Shipley said after walking Carlos Gonzalez to put runners on first and second, he "just kind of took a deep breath and told myself, 'Just limit.' It was just about pitch by pitch in that situation and keeping the team where it was."

Left fielder Socrates Brito fielded Murphy's hit, but his low throw toward the plate skipped away from first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, allowing runners to move to second and third. Left-hander Edwin Escobar took over and struck out Parra on an eight-pitch at-bat that began with seven straight fastballs.

"I was working with my strength, trying to throw a fastball inside," Escobar said. "I said, 'I threw too many fastballs already, let's try with a breaking ball.' And I got him with a breaking ball. It was a slider."

Shipley helped his cause in the sixth, driving in a run with a hard grounder that boosted Arizona's lead to 7-3. The Diamondbacks built their lead to 9-4 with a two-run seventh. Goldschmidt doubled home A.J. Pollock, who led off with a single. With two outs, Yasmany Tomas' opposite-field single to right off Jake McGee scored Goldschmidt.

NOTES: Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt has reached base in 50 consecutive games against the Rockies. It's the longest such streak against them all-time and the longest by an Arizona player against any opponent. ... Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu has reached base in a career-high 20 consecutive games. ... Diamondbacks 1B/OF Kyle Jensen's contract was selected from Triple-A Reno, where he hit .289 with 30 homers and 120 RBIs. The 28-year-old rookie pinch hit in the eighth and flied out in his major league debut. ... Rockies RHP Jeff Hoffman will start Thursdayat San Diego on seven days of rest. ... Rockies C Tom Murphy, who was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, made his first start. ... Rockies RHP Chad Bettis could have pitched Sunday in the series finale but instead will pitch Monday against San Francisco because he is 1-0 with a 7.54 ERA in four starts against Arizona this year. RHP Jon Gray will start Sunday. ... Diamondbacks C/OF Chris Herrmann (strained left hamstring) was the DH and had four at-bats Friday night for Triple-A Reno. He was scheduled to play left field Saturday and catch Sunday. ... Diamondbacks LHP Andrew Chafin (left shoulder tendinitis) is scheduled to make a rehab appearance Sunday for Triple-A Reno. He has been on the 15-day disabled list since July 4. ... Diamondbacks RHP Rubby De La Rosa (right elbow inflammation) is scheduled pitch Monday for high-Class A Visalia on a rehab assignment. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on July 25. ... Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon was scratched from the lineup with back tightness.