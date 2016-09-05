EditorsNote: Fix: Nolan Arenado led off with his career-high fifth triple

Brito's homer helps Diamondbacks beat Rockies

DENVER -- The last time Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Socrates Brito was at Coors Field in late June, he suffered a broken right big toe when he fouled a ball off his foot. He left Sunday with a far more pleasant memory.

Brito hit a three-run homer in the seventh that capped a four-run rally as the Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 8-5 in the rubber game of their series. It was his second start since being recalled Friday from Triple-A Reno to begin his fourth stint this season with the Diamondbacks.

"He's a big man with long levers," Arizona manager Chip Hale said, "and when he gets everything together, he can do a lot of damage."

Arizona's seventh-inning rally came out of nowhere against Rockies starter Jon Gray, who had allowed just three singles and a first-inning run through the first six frames and at one point retired eight straight batters and 14 of 15.

Brandon Drury, who had three RBIs, tied the game at 2-2 with a one-out single following singles by Jake Lamb and Yasmani Tomas, who was lifted for a pinch runner due to dizzyness.

Brito was looking for a first-pitch fastball and pulled one an estimated 452 feet into the Rockies' bullpen in right-center for his third homer of the season.

"He got a good fastball, and I was not trying to do too much and make a good swing," Brito said. "I think the key for me was be on time. Anytime I'm on time, I can see the ball really good."

On June 23, Brito fouled a ball off his right foot but stayed in the game here only to later learn he had broken his toe.

"It's crazy," Brito said. "I lost a month after I got hit in the foot."

The homer was the first off Gray (9-7) in 22 1/3 innings dating from Aug. 12, when Philadelphia's Ryan Howard finished Gray's outing with a three-run shot in the fifth.

"The home run I think shocked everybody," Hale said, "especially over on their side because I think they felt like he was really cruising."

On Brito's previous at-bat in the fifth, right fielder Carlos Gonzalez robbed him of an extra-base hit with a full-extension catch of a line drive.

"I pitched inside to him twice, and he hit the ball well," Gray said. "The first time (in the fifth), I got lucky. That was a pitch down, too. The home run was a pitch down, too. That was the only part I struggled with today, throwing fastballs down in the zone. I wanted to up to him."

Tom Murphy's first career pinch-hit home run, a 482-foot blast to left, made it 5-3 in the seventh. Drury singled home two runs in the eighth to make it 7-3. The two-out hit came against Carlos Estevez, who loaded the bases for Drury by hitting two batters and issuing an intentional walk.

Chris Owings' two-out double in the ninth increased the lead to 8-3 and gave Paul Goldschmidt a final plate appearance. He took a third strike from Justin Miller on a 10-pitch at-bat and went 0-for-4, ending his on-base streak against the Rockies at 50 consecutive games. It was the longest such streak in Diamondbacks history and the longest ever by a Rockies opponent.

Pinch hitter Nick Hundley singled home a run in the ninth after Cristhian Adames led off with a pinch-hit double. Singles by Murphy and Raimel Tapia loaded the bases for DJ LeMahieu, who leads the National League in hitting. Daniel Hudson threw a wild pitch to make it 8-5 in the process of striking out LeMahieu and struck out Carlos Gonzalez to end the game on a changeup.

"In a situation like that, he's a really good hitter, and you're usually going to lean on your best pitch," catcher Tuffy Gosewisch said. "Threw him a first-pitch fastball and then after that, three straight changeups. I think the shadows helped the last couple innings."

The teams traded runs in the first. Goldschmidt's sacrifice fly scored Jean Segura, who had three hits. He led off with a single, stole second and moved to third on Owings' single. In the bottom of the inning, LeMahieu singled home Tapia, who led off with a single and moved up two bases on Archie Bradley's errant pick-off attempt.

Tony Wolters' two-out single put the Rockies ahead 2-1 in the fourth. Nolan Arenado led off with his career-high fifth triple, a drive into the gap in left-center. Bradley (6-8), who allowed six hits in six innings, struck out David Dahl and Gerardo Parra but walked Daniel Descalso before Wolters jumped on a first-pitch fastball and lined it to center.

"The command wasn't there for the first two innings," Gosewisch said. "We were just trying to get out of those innings with as little damage as possible, and he did a real good job battling. After that as his command got better, we used his fastball, moved it in and out on hitters. His curveball continued to get better as the game went on."

NOTES: Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu extended his career-high on-base streak to 21 consecutive games. ... Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon didn't play for the second straight day due to back tightness. Rookie Raimel Tapia again started in place of Blackmon and went 3-for-5, raising his average to .545 (6-for-11) in his first three career games. ... Diamondbacks 2B Jean Segura returned to the lineup and went 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored. He didn't play Saturday night due to an upset stomach. ... Diamondbacks RHP Zack Greinke, who pitched for the Dodgers the past three seasons, will make his first start Monday at Dodger Stadium since signing with Arizona.