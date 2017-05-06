Goldschmidt homers twice, Diamondbacks sink Rockies

DENVER -- Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke loathes pitching at Coors Field but again did well there Friday night.

He stymied the Colorado Rockies for seven innings and benefited from two early homers from Paul Goldschmidt, who drove in five runs as Arizona won 6-3.

Greinke (3-2) threw 70 of 97 pitches for strikes and allowed two runs and six hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. Pinch hitter Alexi Amarista, who grounded out to end the seventh, was the only batter Greinke faced with a runner in scoring position.

Greinke is 3-0 with a 4.03 ERA in nine career games (eight starts) at Coors Field. He has allowed three or fewer runs in five of those starts.

"I hate pitching here," Greinke said. "It's really tough. There's just a lot of good things for hitting here, a lot of bad things for pitching."

Goldschmidt homered in Arizona's two-run first and hit a three-run shot in the third off German Marquez (0-2) to give the Diamondbacks an early 5-0 lead. His first multi-homer game of the season and 10th of his career gave Goldschmidt seven homers for the season.

Goldschmidt has reached base in 57 of his past 58 games against the Rockies, hitting .379 in that span.

Marquez had never yielded a run to Arizona before Friday, pitching eight scoreless innings over his two previous career games. The streak ended quickly.

A.J. Pollock opened the game with a triple. Right fielder Carlos Gonzalez jumped for the ball, which ricocheted off the wall into the right-field corner.

David Peralta followed with a run-scoring ground out, and No. 3 hitter Goldschmidt walloped a drive that carried an estimated 446 feet into the seats in center field.

With one out in the third, Pollock doubled, Peralta walked and Goldschmidt lined a three-run homer down the left-field line.

"I was more worried about it going foul," Goldschmidt said. "So I was saying, 'Stay fair,' and I knew worse case it was a double so we'd at least get a run there."

Goldschmidt also singled home a run in the seventh to give the Diamondbacks a 6-1 lead after Peralta struck out but reached base on Scott Oberg's wild pitch and took second on another wild pitch.

Greinke gave up Mark Reynolds' ninth homer in the fourth and a two-out, RBI double to Dustin Garneau in the seventh.

"Fastball command, getting ahead of hitters," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said in explaining Greinke's success. "Looked like he had a solid slider that was swing and miss. A credit to him, this is a quality offensive team in a ballpark where the ball flies, and he kept some very good hitters in neutral."

The loss in the opening game of a season-long 10-game homestand dropped Colorado's record at Coors Field to 7-7, a stark contrast to its 11-5 road record. The Diamondbacks, who trail the Rockies by a half-game in the National League West, are 12-5 at Chase Field and improved to 6-8 on the road in large part because of Greinke's effort.

"Zack painted the slider down and away to the right-handed hitters, painted the fastball away to right-handed hitters," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "He had good command of those two pitches, brought the changeup into play in the sixth and seventh innings. Typical-type Greinke game where he located the ball, changed speeds. He does those things on a regular basis."

Marquez, making his second start of the season, gave up five runs in six innings on five extra-base hits and three walks.

After working the eighth, Archie Bradley allowed singles to Reynolds and Gerardo Parra to open the ninth before Trevor Story drew a nine-pitch walk to load the bases. Garneau struck out on a foul tip, a call that was upheld after the Rockies challenged that Garneau was hit with a pitch, the 32nd and last Bradley threw.

Closer Fernando Rodney was summoned from the bullpen to face pinch hitter Pat Valaika, who hit a slow run-scoring grounder to shortstop. Rodney earned his eighth save in 10 opportunities by getting Charlie Blackmon to fly to right.

"Credit Fernando for coming in there and executing and getting the job done with a bunch of traffic," Lovullo said. "I know he typically likes to start innings. It was a great team moment there in the ninth inning."

NOTES: Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez was not in the starting lineup due to right calf soreness. ... Rockies SS Trevor Story returned to the lineup after an absence of two days. ... Diamondbacks OF Gregor Blanco had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno. RHP Braden Shipley was optioned to Reno, and LHP Steve Hathaway (left shoulder inflamation) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. ... Diamondbacks RHP Archie Bradley will not be a candidate to take Shipley's spot in the rotation.