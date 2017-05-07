Anderson breaks out as Rockies rout D-Backs

DENVER -- After six starts that were so-so or worse, Tyler Anderson finally found his 2016 rookie pitching form Saturday night for the Colorado Rockies.

Anderson pitched six innings, the first time he did that in seven starts this season, as the Rockies pounded the Diamondbacks 9-1. He pitched at least six innings in 14 of 19 starts last season.

The Rockies broke a four-game losing streak at Coors Field, where they are 8-7 as opposed to 11-5 on the road.

Anderson, who entered the game with a 7.71 ERA, gave up one run on six hits. Four of them never left the infield and three were slow rollers, reminiscent of last year when Anderson (2-3) consistently induced soft contact and compiled a 3.54 ERA, the second lowest by a rookie pitching at least 100 innings in franchise history.

"He got stronger as the game went on," Colorado manager Bud Black said. "I think the key tonight was effective use of the change and the cutter -- best cutter that we've seen all season from Tyler. You saw the three-pitch mix, use of the change. He got some fastballs by some of their hitters later in the game at the top of the zone. He threw some low fastballs on the outside corner."

Anderson notched a career high-tying 10 strikeouts Saturday, a mark he first achieved Aug. 24 at Milwaukee, and struck out six of the final seven batters he faced.

Mark Reynolds highlighted a four-run first with a two-run homer, and Nolan Arenado, who singled home a run in the first, hit a solo shot in the third against Patrick Corbin (2-4), who yielded a career high-tying eight earned runs in four innings. The homers were the 10th for Reynolds and eighth for Arenado this season.

Corbin held the Rockies scoreless for 6 1/3 innings Sunday at Arizona but had to throw 39 pitches in the first inning Saturday and never really recovered.

"I made some mistakes with location on the changeup to Reynolds," Corbin said. "It was (a matter of) missing spots in key situations, and it's tough keeping them off the board when you are doing that. I was cutting some of my sinkers. And then my slider was spiking on me and I couldn't get many swings on them. When you do that here, you are going to pay for it.

"I definitely made more mistakes this time. I was able to get ahead the last time and was making good pitches with two strikes and tonight I didn't. Throwing about 40 pitches in the first inning made it hard to come back."

The Rockies scored in four of the five innings to build an 8-1 lead.

In addition to his 10 strikeouts, Anderson got six outs on ground balls and did not register an out on a fly ball. He allowed nine homers in 30 1/3 innings in his previous six starts after surrendering 12 in 114 1/3 innings last season.

Anderson gave up two scratch singles, made a throwing error and threw a wild pitch in the first, putting runners on second and third with one out. But he struck out Jake Lamb and got Yasmany Tomas to ground out.

"I feel like last year that happened a lot," Anderson said. "So I felt I was getting closer to where I needed to be, because that's the contact you want to see. Just reassures you to keep doing what you're doing."

In the second, Anderson gave up three straight hits to start the inning, the last Gregor Blanco's run-scoring single. But Anderson fielded Corbin's sacrifice attempt and forced Chris Iannetta at third and got A.J. Pollock to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Nick Ahmed opened the third with a single, lining a ball off third baseman Arenado's glove, and shortstop Trevor Story muffed Paul Goldschmidt's liner. But Anderson picked Ahmed off second and struck out Lamb and Tomas.

"He was pretty dominant, man, and against a team like this, that's huge to see," said catcher Ryan Hanigan, who made his second start for the Rockies and caught Anderson for the first time. "His execution was textbook."

Chris Rusin pitched the final three innings in relief of Anderson to earn his first career save in his 58th relief appearance in the big leagues. It was the 18th three-inning save in Rockies history and first since Jordan Lyles did it July 9 last season against Philadelphia.

NOTES: Diamondbacks RHP Zack Godley will be called up to start Wednesday against Detroit, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo announced after the game. ... Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez was better but did not play for the second straight day (calf soreness). ... Rockies IF Cristhian Adames was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque. He cleared waivers after being designated for assignment. ... Diamondbacks RF Chris Owings was scratched from the lineup (illness). RF Gregor Blanco, who made his Diamondbacks debut Friday, replaced Owings and made his first start for the team.