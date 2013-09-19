Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

The Diamondbacks found a gem in Matt Reynolds last winter, a left-handed reliever who filled a valuable role in the bullpen until going on the disabled list with a left elbow strain in early June. It appears as if they may be without him for 2014, also.

Reynolds suffered a setback during a throwing session last Thursday and is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery early next week. Dr. James Andrews will perform the operation. The general timeframe for recovery is 12 months, give or take.

“It’s one of those things. If everything went well, like we hoped it would have, I could have totally avoided surgery,” Reynolds said. “Obviously going in the first time (in June), we knew there was a possibility that we could have this happen. Both the doctors and I kind of came to the conclusion that it was worth a try to not have surgery right away.”

Reynolds, acquired over the winter from Colorado to add a much-needed lefty in the bullpen, was 0-2 with a 1.98 ERA in 30 appearances for the D-backs. He did not give up an earned run in his first 19 outings and had two saves and four holds in that run while the rest of the bullpen was scuffling.

“He had such a good season for us initially,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said. “Nobody wants to take a year or 11 months out of their career and have surgery. There is no guarantee it will come back and be better. I‘m sure that’s weighing on his mind. The rehab is grueling. It’s boring. There is a lot of anticipation. He’s in for a tough 11 months, but he knows he has to do what he has to do.”

The D-backs started the season with lefties Reynolds and Tony Sipp in the bullpen. They added Joe Thatcher in a trade-deadline deal that sent Ian Kennedy to San Diego, and they promoted Eury De La Rosa in August.

De La Rosa is 0-1 with a 4.26 ERA, but he has held opponents to a .178 batting average and has 15 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings. Thatcher is a free agent this winter, but the D-backs control Reynolds, Sipp and De La Rosa.

Reynolds said doctors told him a portion of his left elbow was mostly torn.

”There was a little piece hanging on in there. The anterior bundle is stretched and strained,“ he said. ”If any doctors read that, forgive me. That is the way I understood it.

The only positive on the disappointing news, he said, is “at least I don’t have to go into the offseason wondering, ‘Is my arm still sore? Am I going to be all right to go for next year? Am I going to have the same problems next year?’ At least I have a pretty good idea of what’s wrong.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-74

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 5-5

NEXT: Dodgers (Ricky Nolasco, 13-10, 3.36) at Diamondbacks (Wade Miley, 10-10, 3.70)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt moved into the NL home run lead with his 34th homer of the season in the first inning. He also has a league-high 118 RBIs as he attempts to become the third player in the last four seasons to lead the NL in homers and RBIs. Goldschmidt has one more homer than Pittsburgh 3B Pedro Alvarez. Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips and OF Jay Bruce are tied for second with 101 RBIs, and Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman has 100. Goldschmidt is hitting .395 with four doubles, six homers and 20 RBIs against the Dodgers this year.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy gave up 10 hits and three runs in six innings to win his second straight game Wednesday, and he said what is probably on all the D-backs’ minds as the Dodgers try to clinch the NL West in Chase Field. “It’s still a pride thing. You understand where things stand, but you don’t want to see them celebrate,” McCarthy said. “So if you can get them out of here without having to see it, then all the better.”

--LHP Patrick Corbin will finish the season in the rotation rather than be held out of his final two scheduled starts, manager Kirk Gibson indicated before Wednesday’s game. “My sense is we will continue to let him throw,” Gibson said. “There is nothing wrong (physically).” Corbin gave up hits to seven of the 14 batters he faced in a 9-3 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday and has given up 23 runs in his last 26 2/3 innings to raise his ERA to a season-high 3.17. “He just didn’t execute his pitches last night,” Gibson said. “They are a very good team who made him pay for it.”

--LHP Wade Miley will extend his career high in starts to 31 in the final game of the Los Angeles series Thursday. With two scheduled starts remaining, Miley has 184 2/3 innings and 135 strikeouts. If he compiled another 11 innings and 10 strikeouts. He would set career highs in those categories. Miley is 1-0 with a 3.29 ERA in two starts against the Dodgers this season and 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA against them in his career.

--RHP Bo Schultz, who beat Birmingham to lift Double-A Mobile into the final game of the Southern League best-of-five championship series on Sept. 14, was added to the Arizona Fall League roster Wednesday. Schultz, 27, was 5-6 with a 3.35 ERA at two minor league stops this season and got better when he stepped up a level, going 5-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 20 regular-season appearances (16 starts) for Mobile. In his other playoff start, Schultz limited Mississippi to one hit in six shutout innings when the BayBears clinched their third straight trip to the finals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were on ESPN tonight, and I wanted ‘Goldy’ to have a good game, selfishly. I know they are talking about other very good (MVP) candidates. We’re certainly biased here. He proves it day in and day out. He’s everything you could want. He’s certainly deserving of a Most Valuable Player. We’ll just keep jamming him down their throat.” -- Manager Kirk Gibson, on the stump for 1B Paul Goldschmidt as a National League MVP candidate. Goldschmidt homered Wednesday in the Diamondbacks’ 9-4 win over the Dodgers.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Reynolds (slight tear of left UCL) went on the 15-day disabled list June 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He began playing catch the first week of August and threw his first bullpen session Aug. 27. He suffered a setback in a throwing session Sept. 12 when he felt soreness and was shut down. He will undergo Tommy John surgery in late September.

--OF Cody Ross (dislocated, fractured right hip) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 13.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in July 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He re-tore the UCL in his left elbow in his first minor league rehab start June 10. He underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Patrick Corbin

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Trevor Cahill

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Will Harris

LHP Joe Thatcher

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP David Hernandez

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Matt Langwell

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Wil Nieves

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Martin Prado

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Matt Davidson

INF Chris Owings

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Willie Bloomquist

CF Adam Eaton

RF Gerardo Parra

OF A.J. Pollock

OF Tony Campana