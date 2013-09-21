Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson is admittedly biased, but he sees no better MVP candidate than his first baseman, Paul Goldschmidt.

“I know they are talking about other very good candidates,” said Gibson, who knows something about MVP credentials after winning the 1988 award in his first season with the Dodgers. “We’re certainly biased here. He proves it day in and day out. He’s everything you could want. He’s certainly deserving of a most valuable player. We’ll just keep jamming him down their throat.”

After Friday’s 9-4 loss to Colorado, Goldschmidt is batting .306 and has had the best offensive season across the board. Goldschmidt leads the National League in home runs (35) and RBIs (121), slugging percentage, on-base-plus-slugging percentage and total bases. He leads league first basemen with 15 stolen bases -- no one else at the position is in double figures -- and his five errors are tied for the fewest among any player who has played at least 125 games at first.

Goldschmidt is attempting to become the third player in four years to lead the NL in homers and RBIs in the same season. Matt Kemp did it in 2011 and Albert Pujols did in it 2010.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-76

STREAK: Lost two

PAST 10 GAMES: 5-5

NEXT: Diamondbacks (Trevor Cahill, 7-10, 4.12) at Rockies (Collin McHugh, 0-2, 7.94)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 10 games by going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs on Friday. The homer was his 35th and gave him the National League lead in that category, one more than Pittsburgh’s Pedro Alvarez. The two RBIs extended Goldschmidt’s league-leading total to 121. During his hitting streak, Goldschmidt is hitting .513 (20-for-39) with four doubles, one triple, four homers, 14 RBIs and nine runs scored.

--LHP Tony Sipp, who was the losing pitcher, relieved starter Randall Delgado and faced three batters in the sixth. Charlie Blackmon led off with a home run. Josh Rutledge singled, and Corey Dickerson hit a two-run homer. Entering the game, Sipp had two homers to left-handed hitters in 71 at-bats. With 18 hits, they were batting .254 against Sipp, who has limited right-handed hitters to a .191 average and two homers in 68 at-bats.

--CF A.J. Pollock had his third straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. It was his ninth multi-RBI game of the season. In seven games this season at Coors Field, Pollock is hitting .522 (12-for-23) with two doubles, one homer, two RBIs and six runs scored.

--LF Adam Eaton led off the game with a triple and went 1-for-5 with one run scored to extend his hitting streak to seven games. The triple was his sixth of the season in 216 at-bats. During his hitting streak, Eaton is hitting .286 (10-for-35) with three doubles, one triple, five RBI and eight runs scored.

--RHP Trevor Cahill is 4-0, 2.79 in six starts since returning from the disabled list Aug. 17 (right hip contusion). He’s 1-2, 4.00 in three games against the Rockies this season and in eight career starts is 2-5, 5.01. At Coors Field, Cahill is 1-3, 4.02 in five starts. He won his last start 2-1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two runs, one earned, in 5 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Three home runs from the relievers. The relievers weren’t very effective at all tonight. You have to keep the ball down here at Coors Field, and we didn’t do a very good job of that.” -- Manager Kirk Gibson, after a 9-4 loss to Colorado on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Reynolds (slight tear of left UCL) went on the 15-day disabled list June 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He began playing catch the first week of August and threw his first bullpen session Aug. 27. He suffered a setback in a throwing session Sept. 12 when he felt soreness and was shut down. He will undergo Tommy John surgery in late September.

--OF Cody Ross (dislocated, fractured right hip) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 13.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in July 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He re-tore the UCL in his left elbow in his first minor league rehab start June 10. He underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Patrick Corbin

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Trevor Cahill

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Will Harris

LHP Joe Thatcher

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP David Hernandez

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Matt Langwell

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Wil Nieves

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Martin Prado

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Matt Davidson

INF Chris Owings

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Willie Bloomquist

CF Adam Eaton

RF Gerardo Parra

OF A.J. Pollock

OF Tony Campana