Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

Rookie Matt Davidson made a little offensive adjustment shortly after returning to the Diamondbacks in September, and it appears to have made a big difference.

Davidson has eight hits in his last 18 at-bats, with three home runs and eight RBIs. He hit consecutive three-run home runs in the final two games of a weekend series in Colorado, a 422-foot shot to straight-away center field Saturday and a blast that went about 10 rows deep into the left-field stands Sunday.

“I wasn’t looking, nothing. I was just trying to battle,” Davidson said after his Saturday blast.

The D-backs have given Davidson, 22, ample playing time since he was recalled from Triple-A Reno when rosters expanded on Sept. 3 as the look ahead to 2014. They could use another power bat in the lineup to pair with top MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt, and Davidson’s minor league resume gives them something to work with.

A sandwich pick in the 2009 draft, Davidson has 60 homers in the last three minor league seasons, moving up a level a year and usually one of the youngest players in his league. The D-backs have worked with him on reducing his leg kick at the plate this September, and it seems to have made him quicker to the ball.

Manager Kirk Gibson said he believes Davidson can carry that production at the highest level.

“I kind of felt like when I played, I could always run. That was one god-gifted thing that I had. I feel like Davidson can hit. I think he can be a very productive guy offensively,” Gibson said.

Davidson’s defense is a work in progress, and he is often removed for defensive purposes later in a game. He has worked with four-time Gold Glover and third base coach Matt Williams the last few years in spring training with an emphasis on footwork. He made a nice stop and quick throw on Charlie Culberson’s grounder to force a runner at second base in the fifth inning Sunday.

“He is really starting to understand the things we have been talking to him with, and it is starting to show up in a game,” Gibson said. “Simple stuff like a drop step to his left, keeping the ball out in front of him. A lot looser hands. He’s doing that in a game now, so that tells you he is making progress.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-76

STREAK: Won two

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Diamondbacks (Brandon McCarthy, 5-9) at Padres (Eric Stults, 9-13, 4.02)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a double and one RBI to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. During that stretch, he is hitting .458 (22-for-48) with five doubles,

one triple, four homers, 16 RBIs and 10 runs scored. The RBIs extended Goldschmidt’s National League-leading total to 123. He lost an RBI when he hit an apparent sacrifice fly in the eighth, but A.J. Pollock tagged up at first and was thrown out at second to complete an inning-ending double play before Adam Eaton scored.

--3B Matt Davidson hit a three-run homer in a five-run ninth and had a career-high four RBIs. It was his second three-run homer in as many games and his third career homer. All three have come against the Rockies.

--LF Adam Eaton went 3-for-5 with one RBI and has hit safely in nine consecutive games. During that stretch, Eaton is hitting .311 (14-for-45) with three doubles, one triple, six RBIs and eight runs scored.

--CF A.J. Pollock went 3-for-4 with a double for his fourth multi-hit game in the past five he has played. It was Pollock’s ninth three-hit game of the season. In his past six games, Pollock is hitting .526 (10-for-19) with a double, home run, three RBIs and five runs scored.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy is 3-1, 2.50 in his past five starts. In his last outing Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, McCarthy gave up 10 hits and three runs in six innings and was the winning pitcher in Arizona’s 9-4 victory. In two career starts against the Padres, both this year, McCarthy is 2-0, 0.64, allowing two runs, one earned, in 14 innings. McCarthy is 2-5, 5.59 in nine road starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just tried to keep a good approach and not try to do too much and he just hung a slider and I got it up in the elevation.” -- 3B Matt Davidson, who hit a three-run homer in a five-run ninth as the Diamondbacks defeated the Rockies 13-9 Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Reynolds (slight tear of left UCL) went on the 15-day disabled list June 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He began playing catch the first week of August and threw his first bullpen session Aug. 27. He suffered a setback in a throwing session Sept. 12 when he felt soreness and was shut down. He will undergo Tommy John surgery in late September.

--OF Cody Ross (dislocated, fractured right hip) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 13.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in July 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He re-tore the UCL in his left elbow in his first minor league rehab start June 10. He underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Patrick Corbin

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Trevor Cahill

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Will Harris

LHP Joe Thatcher

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP David Hernandez

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Matt Langwell

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Wil Nieves

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Martin Prado

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Matt Davidson

INF Chris Owings

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Willie Bloomquist

CF Adam Eaton

RF Gerardo Parra

OF A.J. Pollock

OF Tony Campana