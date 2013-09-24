Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

Trevor Cahill’s latest right hip issue proved to be far less of an issue than the previous one.

The Diamondbacks right-hander was hit by a line drive on his right hip in the first inning of his Saturday start against Colorado. A similar blow in June caused him to spend seven weeks on the disabled list.

Cahill worked through it this time, however, recording a 7-2 victory over the Rockies for his fifth victory in as many decisions since coming off the disabled list Aug. 17. He has a 2.64 ERA in eight starts since returning, and the D-backs are 6-2 in those games. It was the kind of performance the D-backs hoped to receive all season when naming Cahill the No. 2 starter coming out of spring training.

“He was hurting a little bit, but he got through it,” said manager Kirk Gibson, whose team lost 4-1 at San Diego on Monday. “We’ll see how he comes out of it.”

Cahill suffered a right hip contusion with he was hit by a line drive on a ball that was fielded for the final out of the first inning against Miami on June 19, and he was removed after throwing three pitches to the first batter in the second. After giving up 12 runs and four homers in 9 1/3 innings in his next two starts, he was placed on the disabled list.

“Same spot twice. Fortunately, this one (Saturday) didn’t take me out of the game,” Cahill said. “It was kind of sore for a couple of innings but actually felt a lot better as the game went on. Pushing off, I felt it for a couple of pitches, but I tried to not think about it.”

Cahill gave up one earned run in 5 2/3 innings and walked only one. In games in which Cahill has walked fewer than two batters this season, he is 3-2 with four no-decisions.

The D-backs worked on changing his arm angle during his time on the disabled list so he would be able to repeat his delivery.

“When he doesn’t walk people, he wins,” Gibson said.

Cahill, 8-10 with a 4.02 ERA, is scheduled to make one more start this season, against Washington on Sept. 26.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-77

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Diamondbacks (Wade Miley, 10-10, 3.75) at Padres (Tyson Ross, 3-8, 3.24)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wade Miley will make his career-high 32nd start when he faces the Padres on Tuesday. Miley needs six strikeouts and five innings to match his career bests of 144 strikeouts and 194 2/3 innings set in 2012. Miley has allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his past 10 road starts, compiling a 2-3 mark with a 2.59 ERA. In eight career starts against the Padres, he is 1-6 with a 5.96 ERA. At Petco Park, Miley is 1-4 with a 4.85 ERA in five starts.

--LHP Patrick Corbin will make his final start against the Nationals this weekend. Corbin (14-7) has struggled recently, giving up four runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Rockies. Before that, he lasted only two innings and allowed six runs on seven hits against the Dodgers on Sept. 17. “He’s fine,” manager Kirk Gibson said.

--INF Chris Owings didn’t start Monday’s game against the Padres, then struck out as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. Owings was batting .364 in the past 12 games through the weekend.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a double in the first inning Monday. However, his string of RBIs in five straight games ended. He is batting .442 (23-for-52) during the hitting streak.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (5-10) allowed four runs on eight hits in six innings in Monday night’s setback to the Padres. He struck out two and walked none, throwing 89 pitches (64 strikes). McCarthy gave up a three-run homer to Nick Hundley that decided the outcome.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt good, but I made a couple of mistakes, including the one to (Nick) Hundley, and it cost us. It’s 0-1 and I‘m throwing a breaking ball there to try and set up something else. It’s a bad pitch.” -- RHP Brandon McCarthy, who served up a three-run homer to the Padres catcher that decided the Diamondbacks’ 4-1 loss Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Reynolds (slight tear of left UCL) went on the 15-day disabled list June 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He began playing catch the first week of August and threw his first bullpen session Aug. 27. He suffered a setback in a throwing session Sept. 12 when he felt soreness and was shut down. He will undergo Tommy John surgery in late September.

--OF Cody Ross (dislocated, fractured right hip) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 13.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in July 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He re-tore the UCL in his left elbow in his first minor league rehab start June 10. He underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Patrick Corbin

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Trevor Cahill

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Will Harris

LHP Joe Thatcher

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP David Hernandez

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Matt Langwell

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Wil Nieves

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Martin Prado

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Matt Davidson

INF Chris Owings

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Willie Bloomquist

CF Adam Eaton

RF Gerardo Parra

OF A.J. Pollock

OF Tony Campana