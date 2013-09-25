Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

The Los Angeles Dodgers apparently put the “p” in “pool,” after all.

After becoming No. 1 in the National League West, a few players apparently went No. 1 in the Chase Field pool following their division-clinching, 7-6 victory over the Diamondbacks last Thursday.

According to report from a veteran Los Angeles beat writer Tuesday morning, some Dodgers admitted to urinating in the pool during their postgame celebration. The notion was as well-received in the D-backs’ clubhouse as might be expected.

Right-hander Brandon McCarthy, who tweeted Thursday that pool occupation was OK with him, had a different take Tuesday.

“My presumption was that if it was just based on having fun and celebrating, that’s one thing,” McCarthy told FOXSportsArizona.com. “If you have some people going out of their way to be (jerks), that’s a whole ‘nother thing. If it is something where you are going out to be disrespectful, then that is kind of a simple, ‘Grow up.'”

The Dodgers players were not named in the report.

“If they did that, shame on them,” D-backs managing partner Ken Kendrick told FOXSportsArizona.com. “That’s crude behavior. It’s disappointing to hear. So they decided to pee on themselves. They were the only ones in the pool.”

Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said, “I think we can all agree it’s inappropriate to pee in someone’s pool.”

The D-backs will close the season -- and reopen the pool -- in a three-game series against Washington at Chase Field this weekend. D-backs reliever Heath Bell said he will consider the report hearsay until a player comes forward to admit it, adding that he will be glad to test the water this weekend.

”There’s no floaties and I don’t think the pool is green,“ Bell said. ”All the Arizona fans, hopefully they are perfectly fine to rent the pool the last weekend of the season and jump in it. I’ll go swimming with them a show that it is perfectly fine.

“It’s a crazy world if it happened.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-77

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Diamondbacks (Randall Delgado, 5-6, 3.96) at Padres (Ian Kennedy, 6-10, 5.06)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Randall Delgado, who starts Wednesday against the Padres, got a no-decision in his last outing, when the Diamondbacks lost 9-4 to the Rockies on Friday. Delgado threw a complete-game 10-0 victory over the Padres on July 26, his only career appearance against San Diego.

--RHP Heath Bell was in an apologetic mood Tuesday when asked about hitting Padres SS Ronny Cedeno in the head with a pitch in Monday night’s loss. “I don’t really know him, but I talked to a bunch of guys over there (in the Padres clubhouse) and they said he was just shaken up,” said Bell, a former Padre. “The pitch just got away, and if I happen to see him, I’ll say I‘m sorry.”

--SS Didi Gregorius’ RBI triple in the 12th inning lifted the Diamondbacks to a 2-1 victory over the Padres on Tuesday night. Gregorius game-winner capped a night when the Diamondbacks setting a major league record for extra innings in a single season, with their total of 78 surpassing the 76 extra innings played by the 1969 Minnesota Twins. Arizona is 17-7 in extra-innings games this year.

--LHP Wade Miley struck out seven and walked one in six scoreless innings, throwing 107 pitches (67 strikes). Two of the four hits Miley allowed never reached the outfield. The hardest-hit ball against him was a two-out single in the fifth by RHP Tyson Ross.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt hit his National League-leading 36th home run Tuesday. Goldschmidt drove an 0-2 fastball from San Diego RHP Tyson Ross over the wall in right for a solo shot with two outs in the sixth, breaking a scoreless tie. The first baseman extended his hitting streak to 14 games. “I wanted it off the plate but it caught the plate,” Ross said. “He’s a good hitter. He’s one of the best power hitters in the National League, and he put a good swing on it.”

--RHP Brad Ziegler retired the side in order in the 12th for his career-high 12th save in Tuesday’s victory over the Padres. “A lot of the games that we’ve played extra innings was because of blown saves,” said Ziegler, who has two blown saves this season. “But at the same time, it says a lot about our offense because there were a lot of games we came from behind to get that win, too. It’s hard on the pitching staff and fatiguing for everybody, but we fought through it.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It feels really good since we’ve been playing so many extra-inning games. When you get the ‘W,’ it’s fun.” -- SS Didi Gregorius, whose 12th-inning triple lifted the Diamondbacks to a 2-1 win over the Padres on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Reynolds (slight tear of left UCL) went on the 15-day disabled list June 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He began playing catch the first week of August and threw his first bullpen session Aug. 27. He suffered a setback in a throwing session Sept. 12 when he felt soreness and was shut down. He will undergo Tommy John surgery in late September.

--OF Cody Ross (dislocated, fractured right hip) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 13.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in July 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He re-tore the UCL in his left elbow in his first minor league rehab start June 10. He underwent a second season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Patrick Corbin

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Trevor Cahill

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP J.J. Putz

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Will Harris

LHP Joe Thatcher

LHP Eury De La Rosa

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP David Hernandez

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Matt Langwell

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Wil Nieves

Tuffy Gosewisch

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Aaron Hill

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Martin Prado

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Matt Davidson

INF Chris Owings

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Willie Bloomquist

CF Adam Eaton

RF Gerardo Parra

OF A.J. Pollock

OF Tony Campana